After falling at home to Oak Park last month, Van Horn’s girls basketball team held a players-only meeting. The Falcons were fair-to-middling and in need of a little team cohesion.

“We had to have more energy,” Van Horn senior Breannah Pace said. “It had to be a team effort. We couldn’t have two or three people carry the team.”

That post-loss discussion was eight games ago, and Van Horn has won them all. And when the Falcons extended their streak to eight games with a 52-39 home victory over Raytown South Monday night, they did it with teamwork and energy.

Van Horn (11-3) needed plenty of stamina to battle Ray-South’s bigger lineup. The Falcons needed balanced scoring, which they got with three finishing in double figures and seven 3-pointers.

And they needed to take a collective deep breath when the shots stopped falling for a time and Ray-South (1-13) crawled back into the game.

“They just started playing together,” Van Horn coach A.B. Lennox said. “They’re really playing hard and they’ve got the attitude ‘I refuse to quit’ right now and that’s really good.”

Van Horn never trailed after breaking out to a 12-3 lead in the first quarter. Senior guard Daisy Washington, the Falcons’ leading scorer with 16 points, ended the run with back-to-back threes and a runner in the lane.

Lexi Robinson, who had 11 points, popped the first of her three threes at the end of the first quarter, and then the Falcons went cold. They missed threes, and they struggled inside against the Cardinals, who had seven players 5-foot-7 or taller.

Van Horn went scoreless the first four minutes of the second quarter and led 22-17 at halftime. Brooke Garth, Ray-South’s 5-7 forward, scored 11 of her team-high 12 points in the third quarter, six of them on putbacks to start the period and lead Ray-South to a 26-26 tie.

“It’s tough for us to score inside anyway,” Lennox said. “We do shoot a lot of threes, and Ray-South had a game plan to press us and rush us off the 3-point line.”

Van Horn rebuilt its lead to 38-31 by the end of the third quarter and found more patience and offensive rebounds to take control with a 12-2 run in the fourth. Pace, who had 14 points, started it with a layup off a steal. Washington fed Ashley Deronville for a shot inside after four offensive rebounds and Robinson set up another inside shot by Adison Smith as the Falcons pulled away.

“I told the girls if we could work four lower and work at least 30 seconds off the clock every time, we are going to stall it for the 30 to 40 seconds but we’re still going to take good shots,” Lennox said.

And it all added up to another successful night for the Falcons, who are enjoying the roll they’re on right now.

“It’s great,” Pace said. “We always get success then we lose it. Right now we don’t want to lose it and we’re holding on to it.”