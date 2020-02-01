Missouri men's basketball will have to wait at least another week before it can win back-to-back games in 2020.

Playing on the road against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, the Tigers were without usual starters Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon, who were both considered “game-time decisions.” The effects showed in the Southeastern Conference contest as Missouri never led.

The Gamecocks downed Missouri 76-54 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, dropping the Tigers to 10-11 overall and 2-6 in the SEC.

Missouri has lost five of its past six games, while South Carolina has won five of its past six to improve to 13-8 overall and 5-3 in league play.

Missouri sought to build on the momentum it gained Tuesday from a second-half comeback against Georgia, but without their second- and third-leading scorers, the Tigers never found an offensive rhythm.

The Tigers finished 4 of 19 from 3-point range (21.1%) and 19-for-58 from the field, or just under 33%.

MU committed 17 turnovers in the game, which led to 22 South Carolina points, the exact margin of victory.

South Carolina senior Maik Kotsar led all scorers with 21 points and went 7 of 8 from the field. Jermaine Couisnard added 15 points for the Gamecocks, while AJ Lawson scored 13.

Xavier Pinson, who started his second game of the season in place of Smith, led Missouri in scoring with 12 points. Pinson was the only Tiger in double figures.

Dru Smith posted nine points in the losing effort, while Tray Jackson and Javon Pickett each had eight.

Missouri is scheduled to return to action Tuesday night at Texas A&M, which lost to Georgia on Saturday.

