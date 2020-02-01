Missouri head gymnastics coach Shannon Welker has rarely coached a redshirt senior, but there’s one on the Tigers’ roster this season: Morgan Porter.

The Overland native has less than 10 meets left in her collegiate career, but she plans to make every dismount, flip and turn count as Porter inches closer to graduation in May.

On Friday night against Southeastern Conference rival Arkansas, Porter won at least a share of three event titles as the Tigers narrowly fell to the Razorbacks 196.025-195.075 at the Hearnes Center.

Porter bested every other competitor to win the uneven bars, while tying for wins on vault and floor.

“I feel I controlled my nerves a lot better than I have been able to in the past,” Porter said of her performance. “This is a big step for me.”

Porter kicked off her night with a 9.875 on the vault, tying fellow Tiger Gabrielle Gottula for the individual win.

Next came the uneven bars, where Porter posted the top score of the night of 9.875 by nearly a tenth over Missouri freshman Sienna Schreiber and Arkansas’ Kennedy Hambrick, who both scored a 9.800.

The lone discipline in which Porter didn’t at least tie for first place was the balance beam, as she fell off the apparatus halfway through her routine, triggering a half-point automatic deduction and the loss of possible bonus points.

“Beam was frustrating. You’d think after 16 years of doing the event that you'd be able to stay on and I know I can,” Porter said. “That's why it's frustrating because I'm in the gym and I can hit it fine all the time. So I'm still working on my confidence and stuff in that event.”

MU took the floor for the final rotation of the meet and Porter got her swagger back, hitting a 9.925 to tie Hambrick for the event’s best.

Porter said floor is a discipline where she just has fun and can come out of her shell with more of her personality, while the nerves don’t kick in.

It’s much harder said than done in the mentally challenging realm of gymnastics. For Porter, channeling those emotions to have a strong finish to her Tiger career is of the utmost importance.

“My goal for this year is just to have fun and enjoy the sport, and whatever happens, happens,” Porter said. “But it's my last year. So I just want to go out and make the most of it, despite what happens. ... I still remember freshman year like it was yesterday. It has gone by really fast.”

Welker recently has been working with the team’s information director to figure out where Porter might finish ranked in program history for points scored.

Welker said his redshirt senior is on pace to finish in the top 10 in Missouri history.

“I think she should go down as one of the best in Mizzou history,” Welker said of Porter. “I think she's done some really great things. ... Morgan's having a great year, so that's exciting to see. ... Early on this year, she realized, ‘Man, this is my last year,’ and she'd been doing this sport for 20 years or so. And so, I just want her to have fun and let it all out there and I think she's doing that pretty much every time out.”

Welker said Porter has been solid on the balance beam all season, so he has no doubt she’ll bounce back for Missouri’s next meet, on the road next Friday against Alabama.

While Porter’s NCAA career is in its stretch run, the Division I head coaching career of 24-year-old Jordyn Wieber has just begun.

The Razorbacks’ first-year head coach, and former Olympic gold medalist, picked up the first victory of her head coaching career against the Tigers.

Wieber was a volunteer assistant coach at UCLA from 2017-19 prior to moving to Fayetteville. She retired from actively competing in gymnastics in March 2015.

Not too long ago, Wieber hung up the wrist guards and performed her final routines, just as Porter soon will.

“I feel like senior year is kind of a celebration where you get to kind of do your victory lap and enjoy it because you know gymnastics doesn't last forever and I experienced that in my own career,” Wieber said. “It is a big transition giving up the sport and moving on to the next thing. But I think just as a senior, you've really got to enjoy every moment.”

Despite being the elder stateswoman of Missouri gymnastics, Porter has plenty of opportunities remaining.

Her accomplishments the rest of the season could be a large part of how she remembers her time as a Tiger.

Porter plans to continue having peanut butter sandwiches for her pre-meet snack, as “it’s not too filling.” She intends to give each routine her best.

“I just hold myself to such high expectations and I know what I'm capable of, so I want to do it. I want to show everybody here what I'm capable of,” Porter said. “... We still have a lot of room to make some great memories here. So it could definitely happen this season, and I hope it does.”

