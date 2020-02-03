Conference rivals Salisbury and Paris played nip-and-tuck basketball Saturday afternoon for much of the girls third place game at the 36th Annual Sturgeon Invitational and would exchange the lead five times before the Lady Panthers gained the upper hand for good.

Bryn Wooldridge's 3-pointer that the Salisbury senior nailed at the top of the key with 7:22 left to play handed her team a 38-36 advantage and a lead they would not relinquish.

Salisbury's lead pushed to five when Nicole Skinner of Paris dropped in an open three at 0:48 to keep the closing seconds more intense at 45-43.

But the Coyotes were forced to foul, both Brooke Stefankiewicz and Wooldridge would make one free throw during the final 26-seconds and Salisbury girls celebrated a 47-43 victory.

“I thought Paris did a good job early of getting the ball to Tori Hamilton and we were late on some rotations, which led to us getting some silly fouls for not being in the right position. We tend to hang our hat on cutting away gaps and removing passing lanes to prevent the easy buckets. We were not doing that in the first half as I thought we were playing complacent,” said Salisbury girls coach Wade Billington. “I challenged the girls to play stronger defense in the second half. I don't think it wasn't until the fourth quarter when we finally sat down to play some defense as we picked up the pressure and were able to get out and score.”

Khloé Wyatt netted a game-high 21 points and Wooldridge added 11 to pace the Lady Panthers (15-2). Stefankiewicz finished with seven and Brooke Bartholomew muscled in six points for the cause.

Salisbury made 32% of its shots from the floor (17 for 53) as they dominated the glass to garner more extra scoring opportunities, and went 11-for-24 at the free throw line. The Coyote girls shot 40% from the floor and made 10 of 15 free throws.

The Coyotes opened the game looking to get the ball often to 6-foot-6-inch Hamilton, who signed to play college basketball at Southern Illinois University, and the senior provided the first seven points for her team.

Salisbury stepped up its full-court press and would outscore Paris 12-2 with the help of forcing turnovers in the final three minutes of the first quarter to garner a 14-9 lead, and as the Coyotes found some success breaking the press in the next segment Paris narrowed its deficit to 22-21 at the break.

Paris (7-8) pushed forward as they slowed the pace of play on offensive possessions when play resumed. The extra passes led to open threes put down by Delaney Wheelan and Skinner, and with Skinner's bomb arriving at 3:07 the Coyotes pushed its advantage to 34-28, the largest difference acquired by either school.

A time out called by coach Billington stopped the bleeding, and Salisbury went back to stepping up its full-court press, sped up the game and encouraged his girls to aggressively attack the rim. The methods gave cause for the Lady Panthers to close out the third quarter on a 7-2 spurt and Salisbury girls kept their foot on the pedal,.

“Our offense is predicated on screening, cutting and moving the basketball. If you can get a girl out of position, then you can drive on her and that's what we look for,” said Lady Panthers coach Billington.

The streak extended to a13-2 run capped by Wooldridge's 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 41-36 Salisbury lead, and Paris never answered the call.

“We moved the ball around pretty well in the third quarter and we were patient running the offense, enabling us to find good shots to score and this put Salisbury on their heels a little bit. We also managed to break their press and when we can do that we operate more efficiently to where we convert about 60% of our possessions,” Paris girls coach Garrett Thomas said. “We went from playing patiently in the third into being sped up in our play in the fourth and began turning the ball over again Tori got herself into foul trouble to where she could not play as aggressively as she would have liked.”

Hamilton ended up scoring 20 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and had four blocked shots before fouling out with 1:12 remaining. Skinner provided 15 points for Paris, and both Wheelan and Sydney Price made a 3-pointer.

The Lady Coyotes are scheduled to play Tuesday at Marion County and Salisbury travels Thursday to Glasgow.

In the girls fifth place game played late Saturday morning, New Franklin defeated New Bloomfield 48-40.

