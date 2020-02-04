A strong start catapulted Van Horn to its ninth straight victory.

The Falcons grabbed a 20-4 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 50-23 home win over Kansas City Northeast Monday.

Breannah Pace sank four 3-pointers on the way to a team-best 20 points. Daisy Washington added 13 points, Lexi Robinson had 11 and Yasmine McCain scored two for her first varsity points for the Falcons, who improved to 12-3.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 55, TRUMAN 48: Truman was unable to climb out of an early hole and suffered a Suburban Large Seven road loss at Central Monday, halting their four-game winning streak.

The Patriots trailed 18-3 after the first quarter and 43-27 entering the final period. They outscored the Indians 21-12 in the fourth but it wasn’t enough to keep them from falling to 14-5 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

Deon Monroe scored 22 of her game-high 29 points in the second half. Urya’ Williams added 13 points.

OAK PARK 57, FORT OSAGE 44: An offensive swoon in the second and third quarters allowed Oak Park to take control and claim a Suburban Middle Seven win Monday.

Fort Osage led 15-11 after one quarter but the Oakies outscored the Indians 36-13 over the next two quarters to take command.

Kiyley Flowers scored 23 points, 16 in the second half, to lead Fort Osage (5-11, 1-5 Middle Seven). Katelyn Ward added 10 points and Macie Smith had eight.

Paige Allen fired in 25 points to lead Oak Park (10-8, 3-2).

GRANDVIEW 40, GRAIN VALLEY 39: Grain Valley couldn’t hold on to a one-point halftime lead in a Suburban Small Seven loss to host Grandview Monday.

The Eagles grabbed a 21-20 halftime lead but the Bulldogs tied it 29 entering the final quarter and edged the Eagles (13-6, 3-2 Small Seven), whose three-game winning streak came to an end.

“We fell behind early but were up one at the half,” Eagles coach Randy Draper said. “It was close the rest of the way. We had our chances, but just didn't execute well enough.”

Grace Slaughter scored 18 points and Keely Hill grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles.