The offensive struggles continued for the Missouri men’s basketball team on Tuesday night.

Facing Texas A&M in College Station, the Tigers trailed for a majority of the game and fell to the Aggies 68-51 at Reed Arena.

Missouri falls to 10-12 overall and 2-7 at the halfway point in Southeastern Conference play. Texas A&M improves to 11-10 and 5-4 in SEC action.

“It’s like it slowly got away from us,” Missouri head men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin said.

With 16 minutes left in the game, the Tigers got within one of the Aggies after a 7-0 run, but were outscored over the next five minutes by 11. That was a deficit that Missouri couldn’t dig itself out of.

After nine games out of the lineup with a stress fracture, Jeremiah Tilmon returned to action and had two points and one foul in 12 minutes.

Missouri finished the game with 32 fouls, one shy of the conference high this season. The program record for fouls in a game is 38, set in 1975 against Hawaii and in the 1993 Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois, which went to triple overtime.

Missouri shot 19 of 55 from the field (34.5%) and 5-for-21 (23.8%) from 3-point range.

In its 17-point victory, Texas A&M outscored Missouri 22-5 in points off turnovers. The Tigers finished the game with 17 turnovers, but only committed five of them in the first half.

“We probably spend 10,000 hours on the season on just simple jump stops,” Martin said. “... "Like I said to our guys, if this is really pressure then you’re always going to struggle. It should just be basketball. If these are pressure situations, then this stage might not be for you."

No Missouri player scored in double figures as Mitchell Smith had a team-high nine points. Smith added a career-high 11 rebounds.

Xavier Pinson finished the game with eight points, while Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett added seven points apiece.

The Aggies had four players reach double figures in scoring, led by Josh Nebo with 18 and Quenton Jackson, who finished the game with 16 points.

Missouri scored 18 points in the first half, the lowest during any half this season.

The Tigers return to action at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the Rally for Rhyan game against Arkansas.

