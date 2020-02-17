Versailles wins first district title in program history, Osage sends five to state and Eldon’s Kaden Dillon returns to the dance and Camdenton’s Garrett and Davis make it to state

Versailles wins first district title in program history

A district championship on your own mats is not a bad way for any wrestling program to wrap up the weekend.

Versailles may technically have shared its first district title in program history with Knob Noster as both teams accumulated 151 points, but there will be a first place plaque in the trophy case and Tigers heading to the Class 1 state wrestling tournament in Columbia.

“This has been a goal for our program for six or seven years now. We have been runner-up three times, twice to the eventual state champion, but have not really been close to winning,” Versailles coach Shawn Brantley said, referring to Blair Oaks’ title run in 2014 and Seneca’s in 2016. “We knew coming into the weekend that if everyone wrestled well we had a shot and that being at home might be that extra motivation we needed to pull it off.

“Districts was just like the rest of our season has been. Some extreme highs and lows, we wrestled well in spots and not very well in others,” the coach continued. “As it turned out, we did just enough to tie Knob for the team title.”

Both Versailles and Knob Noster had 13 wrestlers in action amongst wrestlers from 13 other schools and seven Tigers punched tickets to state by finishing fourth or higher.

“We are thrilled for the seven kids that made it. After seeing their draws for state, I really think we can make some noise in Columbia,” Brantley noted.

One of those Tigers was Riley Rademann (37-7) who won a district title at 195 pounds. After a first round bye he won two straight pin falls and earned a 3-2 decision in the championship over El Dorado Springs’ Trey Graves (31-11). Mason Hibdon (27-19) also won a district title for Versailles at 220 pounds and he had a similar path to state which included a bye, two pin falls and a 9-3 decision over Lone Jack’s Nathanyal Ory (25-8).

Gage Tessier (25-7) will also be representing the Tigers in Columbia after placing second at 182. Following a bye, Tessier won a 5-0 decision and 7-3 decision before losing a 5-3 decision in the championship to Holden’s Travis Stout (35-7). Zachary Radefeld (28-11) finished second as well as he worked his way through the bracket at 152. Following a bye, Radefeld (28-11) won the quarterfinals by pin fall and the semifinals with a 7-2 decision before falling in a 5-2 decision to Knob Noster’s Matt Wuntke (40-3) in the championship. Another second place finisher for Versailles was Kannen Wilson (37-7) who did so at 113, following a bye and two straight pin falls before coming up short against Fatima’s Jason Strope (39-1) in the finals.

Connor Lehman (20-9) captured third for Versailles at 170 with a bye and pin fall in the quarterfinals before falling in a 9-8 decision in the semifinals. He worked his way back with a pin fall in consolation and wrapped up with another pin fall in the third place match over Holden’s Zach Smith (31-16). Robert Silvey (10-20) earned his spot as well, finishing fourth for Versailles at 106. A bye and pin fall put him in the semifinals where he lost by pin fall before winning the crucial consolation semifinal match by pin fall. Warsaw’s Elijah Dority (25-7) won a 9-4 decision for third place, but Silvey is heading to Columbia, regardless.

Brycen Reynold’s journey came up just one match short as he fell in the consolation semifinals at 126 to finish 25-13. Tres Powers (24-19) also came up one match short at 132 and the same fate came to Payton LaFoy (23-6) at 138. Alex Radefeld (12-16) fell in the second round of consolation at 145, Kyle Flieger (14-29) fell in the third round of consolation at 160 and Dylan Davis (7-26) wrapped up his season at 285 in the third round of consolation.

“Tres, Alex, Kyle and Dylan are all coming back next year and I think this will motivate them to work even harder in the offseason so they can be in Columbia next year,” Brantley said. “Brycen and Payton are seniors and to see those guys come up one match short was heart-wrenching. Brycen was injured in the match to go to state last year and could not finish. Payton was a two-time qualifier and they have been a huge part of everything we accomplished over the last three or four years.

“it’s disappointing they did not finish their careers like we wanted, but this won’t be how they are ultimately remembered.”

The state tournament gets underway on Thursday at Mizzou Arena at 8:45 a.m. and will continue through Saturday evening.

Osage sends five to state and Eldon’s Kaden Dillon returns to the dance

School of the Osage and Eldon battled 13 other Class 2 schools at a district tournament in Bolivar over the weekend where the Indians finished fifth in the standings with 129.5 points and Eldon earned 10th with 36.

Both schools will be represented at state once again as five Indians among the 10 in action made the cut by finishing in the top four and a returning state medalist in Eldon’s Kaden Dillon is back for one final show as eight other Mustangs also tried to reach state.

Chase Cordia (38-1) won a district championship for Osage at 160 pounds after receiving a bye, marching to the finals with two quick pin falls and topping Monett’s Ethan Umfleet (35-6) for the title with an 8-7 decision.

Eric Westbrook (26-6) finished second for the Indians at 138 with an 8-2 decision, 17-7 major decision and 5-1 decision before falling to Monett’s Joseph Semerad (44-5) in the finals by a 3-1 decision. Rudy Escobar (29-8) also placed second for the Indians at 182 pounds where he received a bye, won by pin fall and won a 3-1 decision before falling to Buffalo’s Pete Herrera (34-7) in a 7-1 decision for the title. Jack Creasy (37-3) captured second as well at 195 with three quick pin fall victories before losing a 5-3 decision to Dillon (41-4) in the title match.

Ryan Schepers (36-6) was one of the first Indians to qualify as he took care of business at 132 pounds. He began with two straight pin falls, lost a 4-2 decision in the semifinals and bounced back with a pin fall and 5-3 decision in the third place match over Pleasant Hill’s Garrett Lyons (40-6).

All five other Indians in action nearly reached state, falling short one match away in the consolation semifinals.

Jacob Zelle (12-20) fell at 113l, Mason Dulle (27-10) fell at 145, Corey Hubkey (24-14) nearly made the cut at 152, Connor Arrowood (17-17) fell at 220 and Tanner Gardner (22-17) came up short at 285.

Dillon’s path to state for Eldon began with a first round bye and he won a pin fall and 8-7 decision before outlasting Creasy in the title match at 195 pounds to improve to 41-4.

Unfortunately, no other Mustangs made it as Sam Coppock (21-14) was the next closest Eldon wrestler by finishing one match away in the consolation semifinals at 182.

Maddox Berlener (10-24) fell in the second round of consolation at 113, Aidan Gerber (25-14) fell in the third round of consolation at 120, Evan Birdno (16-24) fell in the second round of consolation at 126, Killian Wilson (21-23) came up short at 138 in the second round of consolation, Tanner Pappas (6-30) fell in the third round of consolation at 145, Jonathon Schoenfeld (14-5) ended his season in the third round of consolation at 220 and Jasper DeGraffenreid (16-19) finished up in the third round of consolation at 285.

Osage and Eldon’s state tournament run gets underway Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia and runs through Saturday evening.

Camdenton’s Garrett and Davis make it to state

Camdenton sent 13 wrestlers to its Class 3 district tournament at Bolivar and a pair of Lakers managed to make it through.

Among 15 schools in action, Camdenton finished ninth in the team standings with 64 points and Grant Garrett will be making his return to the state tournament in Columbia while Dakota Davis will be joining him.

After two straight pin fall victories, Garrett (45-2) fell in the semifinals by pin fall before bouncing back with a pin fall and 5-4 decision in the third place match over Rolla’s Dathan Mickem (31-7).

Davis (41-4) finished third at 285 after two straight victories by pin fall before falling in the semifinals and bouncing back with a pair of 1-0 decisions, including one over Neosho’s Zane Persinger (43-8) in the third place match.

Kaden Stivers (25-11) finished in the third round of consolation for the Lakers at 106, Logan Tibben (24-22) ended his journey in the second round of consolation at 113, Cooper Rhodenhizer (26-16) finished in the second round of consolation at 120, Aidan Neal (29-17) finished in the third round of consolation at 126 and Cale Bentley (25-18) nearly made the cut for Camdenton by finishing one match away in the consolation semifinals at 132.

Jacob Ziegler (14-19) fell in the second round of consolation at 145, Garrett Stark (16-19) came up short in the same round at 152, Gunner Morris (25-17) also fell in the second round of consolation at 160, Jayder Schwertz (15-14) almost made the cut at 182 falling in the consolation semifinals, Kaiden Davis (32-12) nearly made it in the consolation semifinals at 195 and Devin Lyons (14-17) fell in the first round of consolation at 220.

Garrett and Davis will be in the hunt for state medals, starting on Thursday morning at Mizzou Arena where the tournament will conclude Saturday evening.