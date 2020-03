AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kalamazoo Wings at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

At Oak Grove High School

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Pembroke Hill

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Odessa

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

At Raytown High School

2 p.m. — Raytown vs. St. Teresa’s Academy

Class 5 District 15 Tournament

At Liberty High School

1 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Fort Osage

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

At Oak Grove High School

1 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Odessa

2:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Pembroke Hill

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

3:05 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at St. Louis Ambush, The Family Arena, St. Charles, Mo.

MONDAY, MARCH 2

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5 District 13 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit High School

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Belton

Class 5 District 15 Tournament

At Liberty High School

4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5 District 13 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit High School

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

At Raytown High School

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Raytown-St. Teresa’s winner

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Truman

Class 5 District 15 Tournament

At Liberty High School

6 p.m. — Liberty vs. William Chrisman-Fort Osage winner

7:30 p.m. — Liberty North vs. North Kansas City

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

At Oak Grove High School

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Oak Grove-Pembroke Hill winner

7 p.m. — Center vs. Raytown South-Odessa winner

Class 4 District 15 Tournament

At Interscholastic Fieldhouse, Kansas City

5:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Winnetonka-Kansas City Northeast winner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Oman Open, 2 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Bobsled/skeleton: IBSF World Championships, 5:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Skiing: FIS Cross Country World Cup: Finland, 9 a.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: ATP Dubai/WTA Doha finals, 9 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• College basketball: Providence at Villanova, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Running: U.S. Marathon Olympic Trials, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Texas at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Texas A&M at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: The Saudi Cup, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Penn State at Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Army at Colgate, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: ATP-WTA Acapulco semifinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Watford, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College gymnastics: Denver at Oklahoma, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Rodeo: WCRA Royal City Roundup (Kansas City), 11:30 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA Honda Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• College basketball: CIAA Tournament championship, noon, Aspire (171)

• Luge: FIL Women’s World Cup: Germany, noon, OLY (208)

• MLB spring training: Washington vs. St. Louis, noon, MLB (272)

• NHL: Boston at New York Islanders, noon, NHL (276)

• College basketball: Vanderbilt at Mississippi, noon, SEC (284)

• College basketball: Kansas at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Pro football: XFL: Los Angeles at New York, 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Baylor at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Florida at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Skiing: FIS Freestyle World Cup: Czech Republic, 1 p.m., OLY (208)

• Women’s college basketball: Illinois at Northwestern, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Connecticut at East Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Loyola Chicago at Bradley, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Florida State at Clemson, 1 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Seton Hall at Marquette, 1:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA Honda Classic, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: European Tour Oman Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP Santigo/ATP-WTA Acapulco semifinals, 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Houston, 2:30 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Hockey: OHL: Barrie at Ottawa, 2:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• College basketball: Mississippi State at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Auburn at Kentucky, 2:45 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Oklahoma at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Auto Club Race, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Skiing: FIS Women’s Alpine World Cup: Italy, 3 p.m., OLY (208)

• Women’s college basketball: Ohio State at Purdue, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Arizona vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• College basketball: George Washington at VCU, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Loyola Marymount at BYU, 3 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College basketball: Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 3 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Golf: Champions Tour Cologuard Classic, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Pro football: XFL: Seattle at St. Louis, 4 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Cycling: UCI World Championships, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• College basketball: Duke at Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Northern Iowa at Drake, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College gymnastics: Penn State at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Central Florida at Tulsa, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: BYU at Pepperdine, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Arkansas at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: DePaul at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Running: Tokyo Marathon, 6 p.m., OLY (208)

• NHL: Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Necaxa at América, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Minor league hockey: ECHL: Kalamazoo at Mavericks, 7 p.m., KCWE 29 (2)

• College basketball: Michigan State at Maryland, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: San Diego State at Nevada, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: World Sevens Series: Los Angeles, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College hockey: Wisconsin at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Arizona State at USC, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: New York Yankees vs. Boston, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• College basketball: Memphis at Tulane, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Bowling: PBA Indianapolis Open, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: WTA Doha singles final, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College basketball: South Carolina at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Men’s college volleyball: Stanford at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• Soccer: Liga MX: UNAM at Tigres UANL, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• College basketball: Arizona at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Utah State at New Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Speed skating: ISU World Championships, 10 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB spring training: Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco, 10 p.m., MLB (272)

Saturday’s Radio

• College basketball: Kansas at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM), KCSP (610 AM)

• College basketball: Mississippi State at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• NHL: Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Oman Open, 2 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Genoa at Milan, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Skiing: FIS Men’s World Cup: Austria, 5:40 a.m., 1:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Union Berlin, 6:20 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: Pro14, 7 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Skiing: FIS Women’s World Cup: Italy, 7 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Everton, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• Luge: FIL Women’s World Cup: Germany, 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Skiing: FIS Freestyle World Cup: Kazakhstan, 8:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Skiing: FIS Cross Country World Cup: Finland, 9:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Rugby: World Sevens Series: Los Angeles, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Philadelphia at New York Rangers, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college basketball: Texas A&M at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Creighton at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Iowa at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Cornell at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: South Florida at Temple, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Rodeo: PBR Caterpillar Classic (Kansas City), 11:30 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Bobsled/skeleton: IBSF World Championships, 11:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• College basketball: Cincinnati at Houston, noon, ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Honda Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• Women’s college basketball: TCU at Texas Tech, noon, FSKC (48)

• MLB spring training: Atlanta vs. Boston, noon, MLB (272)

• Women’s college basketball: SEC whiparound coverage, noon, SEC (284)

• College basketball: Xavier at Georgetown, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: Duke at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Indiana at Illinois, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Saint Louis at Rhode Island, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Western Kentucky at North Texas, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: ATP Santigo finals, 1 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: PGA Honda Classic, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLS: Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: European Tour Oman Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Auto Club 400, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Michigan at Ohio State, 3 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Minnesota, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Pro football: XFL: Houston at Dallas, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Wichita State at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Toronto vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• College basketball: Towson at Northeastern, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College tennis: Florida State vs. Ohio State, 3 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College basketball: Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:15 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: Champions Tour Cologuard Classic, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Cycling: UCI World Championships, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLS: Inter Miami CF at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Washington at Minnesota, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Colorado at Stanford, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Major League Rugby: New York RUNY at Houston, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Pro football: XFL: D.C. at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Climbing: IFSC World Championships, 6 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLS: Minnesota United at Portland, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB spring training: St. Louis vs. Houston, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• College track & field: SEC Indoor Championships, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• Speed skating: ISU World Championships, 8 p.m., OLY (208)

• NHL: Los Angeles at Vegas, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee (tape), 10 p.m., MLB (272)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Oakland, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Lyon, 8:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: Asian Tour New Zealand Open, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: WTA Lyon/Monterrey, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Cycling: UCI World Championships, noon, NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Minnesota vs. St. Louis, noon, MLB (272)

• Running: Tokyo Marathon, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College swimming & diving: Big Ten Men’s Championships, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB spring training: Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore, 5 p.m., MLB (272)

• College basketball: North Carolina State at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: South Florida vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Wichita State at Central Florida, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College track & field: Big Ten Indoor Championships, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• NHL: Colorado at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• Tennis: WTA Monterrey, 7 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College basketball: Texas Tech at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Football: All-Star Football Challenge, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB spring training: San Francisco vs. Arizona, 8 p.m., MLB (272)