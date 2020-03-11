As crazy as it might sound, Missouri men’s basketball never played its optimal lineup during conference play.

While teams all over the country have to deal with injury problems, the Tigers’ troubles derailed the strategy they employed for the first two months of the season right as their Southeastern Conference slate got underway.

Missouri still managed to win seven SEC games and earn a first-round league tournament bye, even with junior guard Mark Smith missing seven league games with lower-back discomfort and junior center Jeremiah Tilmon sitting out of a dozen games with a stress fracture in his left foot.

Without two integral players, sophomore guard Xavier Pinson became the team’s most dynamic scorer and junior guard Dru Smith was consistent. Missouri can look to four or five tested front-court options as well.

This regular season didn’t turn out as planned for MU, but with all of its moving pieces finally coming together, could its best days come this week?

Of course, one more loss now and the Tigers’ season ends.

They know the consequences as they face Texas A&M on Thursday night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“I think you have balance,” Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said of his team. “You have interior guys that are productive. You have guys on the perimeter that are productive. I think the thing is just consistency and not everybody plays, because you can't play the level you want to play when everybody's playing, because there's no flow, there's no continuity.

“You have guys run in and out, you can't be effective like that. So you're probably going to play nine guys maximum and then you have to roll from there.”

Missouri’s starting lineup of choice over the past six weeks has been Pinson, Dru Smith, freshman Kobe Brown, sophomore Javon Pickett and senior Reed Nikko.

That grouping came out of necessity but soon jelled and helped Missouri win five of its last nine conference games.

“I can say that we're very excited to play. Those mistakes that we were making, we haven't been making those mistakes often as of lately,” Pickett said. “Our team has gotten a lot better, bonded a lot better.”

Adding back into the fold Tilmon and Mark Smith not only gives Missouri a boost in experience, but their presence alone changes games.

It’s unclear how close either one is to 100% at this time, but Martin hasn’t hesitated to play them the past two weeks.

Tilmon is perceived as one of the hardest interior players to guard in the conference, while Mark Smith is one of the league’s elite 3-point shooters. If teams adjust to take away their abilities, other Tigers have the chance to make up for it.

“I feel like right now everybody knows their role,” Missouri’s Mitchell Smith said. “Everybody knows what each other does well and we're trying to exploit that at this point. We know X (Pinson), he’s a real crafty guard. Dru can get down low and make plays. And we’ve got bigs down there and we’ve got guys who can shoot the ball.

“... JT (Tilmon) takes up a large chunk of the inside, that allows us to get into passing lanes and play definitely a little bit harder. Having both (Tilmon and Mark Smith) back, it just strengthens our team to a whole new level that people haven't seen in a while.”

Over the last four games, Tilmon’s minutes have steadily increased as signs of his potential keep making their way back into Missouri’s identity as a team.

“I think it just gives us another great player and he’s done great things since he's been back and I think we've all seen his minutes continuing to grow and him kind of getting back to himself,” Dru Smith said of Tilmon. “We're just looking forward to seeing what he's going to bring on Thursday.”

Not lost on the minds of the Tigers are the SEC’s precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the tournament. The league has taken several measures, including hand-washing stations all over the arena, but as of press time there was no announcement of restrictions as to spectators.

Time will tell if that changes, with the CBI canceling its postseason tournament Wednesday and the Ivy League canceling its conference tournament altogether.

Fan restrictions have been placed on the Mid-American Conference and Big West Conference tournaments as well.

“That’s life stuff. This sport is secondary to life stuff,” Martin said, referring to the coronavirus. “... I’m not consumed with it from a standpoint of walking around nervous, ‘I don't want to touch this guy.’ I let God deal with all that. I’m fine, I'm not worried about that.”

Missouri has its entire season to play for over the next few days, and that’s the key objective.

The Tigers’ roster is its healthiest yet in 2020.

They look to take advantage.

“We’re trying to make a run because we want to be in postseason play,” Mitchell Smith said. “I think guys are really locked in right now. We know what we have to do to win this.”

