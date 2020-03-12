Madison High School's baseball program graduated four starters, including perennial post-season honorees Jimmy Layton and Tyler Wandrey, and the team is also under new management.

Tad Shotten replaces Bryant Jones, who stepped down after serving eight years as Panthers head coach to assume administrative roles as Madison High School principal. Assistant baseball coach is Kevin White.

Last spring, Madison posted a 7-5 record in Jones' final season, and this past fall when school primarily plays out its Central Activities Conference schedule the Panthers went 2-7 under Shotten.

"I'm hoping to put a competitive team on the field as this is what we want to do every game; compete," Shotten said. "Our hitters in the heart of our lineup are solid. They should be able to get on base. Our outfield has added some experience in Shannon Kelly (center field) , and some speed with some new comers Hunter Dennis (left field) and Caleb Gibler (right field)."

Shotten pegs Joe O'Bannon, a junior right hander, to emerge as the team's top pitcher. The program lost 95% of its pitching production as Layton and Wandrey handled most of such duties. O'Bannon had a 25.85 ERA last spring from the 4.1 innings he pitched. Tyler Buck is the only other returning pitcher as he threw just three innings and had an 11.67 ERA.

O'Bannon happens to have the best batting average at .243 among returning players from a year ago, and Meals batted .211.

Once senior Landon Hathway is medically cleared to play from an injury, Hathway likely will be the cleanup hitter and see action at first base Shotten said.

Other projected varsity starters named by coach Shotten are; senior John Clark at second, freshman Reed Layton as shortstop, sophomore Connor O'Bannon as catcher, senior Chris Enyart at third, and junior Cole Meals may share first base duties with Hathway.

First pitch of Madison's 2020 spring season is March 23 at home against Community R-VI of Laddonia and 24 hours later the Panthers host South Shelby of Shelbina.

Six other home dates are on the schedule, and senior night is against Harrisburg on May 11.

As of March 12, the Missouri High School Activities Association had not made its district tournament assignments for Class 1 baseball teams.