The severity of the novel coronavirus has brought the normally non-stop, year-round nature of Division I sports to a standstill.

All of Missouri’s varsity programs have stopped operations indefinitely.

The earliest return to a regular schedule is more than a month away, as the Southeastern Conference announced Friday that athletic activities will be suspended through at least April 15 in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

In-person recruiting, both on and off campus, will be put on hold during the hiatus for all sports.

Here’s a breakdown of what games and resources each Missouri program has lost going into the weekend.

Further changes could be on the way, as the Big 12 Conference and Pac-12 Conference have both canceled team activities for its member schools for the rest of the academic year.

Winter sports (men’s basketball, women’s basketball, indoor track and field, gymnastics, swimming and diving, wrestling)

On Thursday, the NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships.

The one Missouri winter sport with a conventional ending to its season was women’s basketball, as the Tigers lost in the second round of the SEC Tournament on March 5 and finished the season at 9-22.

The SEC men’s basketball tournament was canceled after the first round, with the Tigers never taking the floor. They had to win four games in four days to make the NCAA Tournament but never got that opportunity. Coach Cuonzo Martin and Co. may have gotten in contention for the NIT, which is also canceled, with multiple wins in Nashville.

The Tigers’ lone senior, Reed Nikko, became the first four-year MU player to have his last game with the program be a win since Doug Smith in 1991. Missouri defeated Alabama in its final league game March 7.

The NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships were scheduled to start Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with the Missouri contingent already there preparing to compete.

MU junior Ja'Mari Ward would’ve competed in the long jump, while senior Karissa Roman and sophomore Roberto Vilches were competitors in the high jump.

"While disappointed, sport is a game," Missouri head track and field coach Brett Halter said in a statement. "The safety of those yet affected by this virus should be everyone’s top priority. We will rebound, learn and grow."

Missouri swimming and diving had nine competitors qualify for the national championships at the end of March. All four diving qualifiers were freshmen.

Tiger freshman Leonardo Garcia Varela earned a 3-meter berth. Maddie Huitt and Savana Trueb both qualified on platform, while Carlo Lopez gained a spot in the national meet on both disciplines.

Five male swimmers also were scheduled to compete in Indianapolis. Seniors Nick Alexander, Daniel Hein and Micah Slaton, as well as sophomores Jack Dahlgren and Danny Kovac, would’ve rounded out the Tigers’ group competing on a national stage. Missouri was also eligible to swim in all five relay events.

"While we’re disappointed ... I know these measures are vital to the public health and safety of our communities," Missouri head swimming and diving coach Andrew Grevers said. "Ultimately, I feel terrible for our student-athletes, especially our seniors, who worked so hard during the year and will not get the opportunity to conclude their seasons at the NCAA Championships."

Missouri gymnastics had its final meet of the year against Georgia canceled, which would’ve taken place Saturday in Athens.

The NCAA gymnastics championships were one of two national events, along with the equestrian championships, to be canceled Thursday morning before the overwhelming removal of the remainder of championships later in the afternoon.

The Tigers were projected to send at least a few gymnasts to the national championships. There were three MU senior gymnasts: Morgan Porter, Aspen Tucker and Mary Nicholson.

Missouri wrestling had eight competitors qualify from eight different weight classes for the NCAA Championships, which were scheduled to start Thursday in Minneapolis.

#TigerStyle would’ve been represented by Columbia natives Brock Mauller and Jarrett Jacques as well as Allan Hart, Dylan Wisman, Grant Leeth, Connor Flynn, Peyton Mocco and Wyatt Koelling.

Spring sports (softball, baseball, outdoor track and field, golf, tennis)

The month-long suspension cancels 22 Missouri baseball games, 17 MU softball games, four track and field meets, four golf tournaments (including the men’s Tiger Invitational in early April at The Club at Old Hawthorne) and 10 tennis matches.

The SEC tennis tournament is scheduled for April 15-19, the first conference championship of the spring.

"We know the NCAA and SEC have our student-athletes’ and staff’s best intentions in mind," MU head baseball coach Steve Bieser said. "We recognize the SEC’s difficulty in the league’s decision to suspend games through (April 15)."

The Tiger baseball team has five seniors, while Eli Daniel is the lone softball senior.

The softball and baseball teams previously had both been banned from postseason play this year due to NCAA sanctions.

"We look at our penalty, it’s for the 2020 season," Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said Friday of the sanctions. "So that’s what we think should happen and I would say that’s appropriate."

The NCAA has started discussions about eligibility for seniors missing significant parts of their last collegiate seasons, but nothing firm has yet to be announced.

Football

Missouri had completed three spring practices under first-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, and a fourth was scheduled to take place Friday but was called off before the announcement of the month-long suspension.

The spring game was scheduled to take place April 11 at Faurot Field, with MU officials starting to plan for a limited-access event. Now it’s unclear when the offseason regimen will resume.

Sterk said Drinkwitz has been anxious to implement his offense.

"What we tried to assure (Drinkwitz) today is you’re not going to lose that practice," Sterk said Friday. "At some point in time, in my mind, you’ll be able to make up those days, to make up any lost over the next few weeks."

Missouri is scheduled to open the 2020 season Sept. 5 with a home game against Central Arkansas.

Other fall sports (volleyball, soccer, cross country)

Offseason training has also stopped for a trio of other Tiger programs.

Tiger volleyball had a quartet of spring scrimmages canceled against Iowa State, Iowa, Northern Iowa and Seward County Community College. The team’s road scrimmage against Creighton on April 25 has yet to be postponed or canceled.

