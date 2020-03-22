Cooper County Baseball Association President Michael Watts issued a statement on the upcoming events in Midget, Minor and Major Leagues

Watts said due to the events going on, the league has decided to temporarily postpone all upcoming events until further notice.

Watts said it is the intention to resume all events and activities as it is determined to be timely and fit to do so. “We have all intentions to provide you and your child with a safe and rewarding baseball season with as many games as allowed,” Watts said. “As we know more it will be announced accordingly.”

Boonville Babe Ruth Softball League will suspend tryouts

Boonville Babe Ruth Softball Director Kathy Howard said due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent school closings, tryouts will be postponed until Saturday, April 4th at Rolling Hills park.

Howard said fundraisers are still due on March 28th, as they are contractually obligated to this original commitment.

Howard said she will be in front of David Barton in her blue Escape from 9-11 a.m. on March 28, or you may scan and email them to her at miklaine7@gmail.com.

“We very much appreciate your patience and understanding as we make our way through these trying times of uncharted territory,” Howard said. “We will let you know of any other chances that may become necessary as quickly as possible. Please share this and let your friends know, in case they do not have Facebook.”

KMZU Dream Team Players of the Year announced

KMZU announced the 41st 2020 KMZU Basketball Dream Team Player of the Year award winners.

The 2020 KMZU Basketball Dream Team recognized 230 athletes from 62 mid-Missouri high schools.

“For 41 years, KMZU has honored central Missouri’s high school basketball standouts on the KMZU Dream Team, and we are looking forward to many more years,” said Jenny Carter, KMZU General Manager.

Heading the list of Players of the Year are as follows:

Class 1 boys-Mack Anderson, Southwest Livingston; Class 1 girls-Kennadie Crowe, Norborne.

Class 2 boys-Ethan Kilgore, East Buchanan; Class 2 girls-Nora Ford, Penney High.

Class 3 boys-Dionte Marquez, Richmond; Westley Brandsgard, Chillicothe; Class 3 girls-Maci Moore, Trenton.

Class 4-5 boys-Jace Lance, Marshall; Glace Slaughter, Grain Valley.

Note: Interviews about the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year winners showcasing their accomplishments and character were featured on a special broadcast on KMZU on March 18. The KMZU Dream Team broadcast and all other interviews highlighting the 230 athletes can be found on kmzu.com.