Basketball never stops – unless a novel coronavirus pandemic brings the shooting, dribbling and passing to a halt.

No shooting on New York City playground basketball courts. No 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 on Indiana public courts.

Across the United States, parks and recreation departments have shut down courts amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and they are going to extraordinary lengths to mandate social distancing protocols. Parks and rec departments have removed rims, tied the nets to rims and placed wood over rims.

It’s the ultimate block. This is parks and rec departments giving ballers the Dikembe Mutombo finger wag.

In New York City, 138 courts were disabled by removing the rims from baskets.

“New York City is a proud basketball town, and we would never remove hoops unless absolutely necessary,” NYC Parks commissioner Mitchell Silver told USA TODAY Sports in a statement. “Responsive to the State’s ban on gatherings and group play, the City urged New Yorkers to use their common sense and mandated social distancing. As people continued to disregard guidelines, we have strategically removed hoops at 138 sites across the city and will continue to do so as needed.”

These stories are replicated across the country. Nets are tied up in Arlington, Virginia; rims have been removed in Fort Worth, Texas; courts in San Diego and New Orleans are on literal lockdown – nets have been chained and bolted to the rim.

Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck has retweeted photos of blocked baskets with the hashtag #hoopocalypse, and New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick tweeted, “Where I’m at they literally REMOVED the rims from the backboard.”

Louisiana and New Orleans have seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases. On March 16, New Orleans had 94 positive tests, and on March 30, it had increased to 1,480 positive tests with 86 deaths.

The city’s parks and recreation department closed its 11 indoor courts on March 16 and its 66 outdoor courts on March 23, Larry Barabino Jr., CEO of the city’s recreation division, told USA TODAY Sports. His staff removed rims and used two-by-fours and chains to block rims.

In Chicago, most courts are open except the courts at lakefront parks, which are closed under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s order.

“All other CPD parks and outdoor courts are currently open,” Chicago Parks District communications director Michele Lemons wrote in an email to USA TODAY Sports. “We have not removed any rims. The District is constantly monitoring activity in our parks and would take such action to help enforce social distancing if necessary.”

Basketball courts at Venice Beach -- where a scene from the movie "White Men Can't Jump" was filmed -- were closed after photos and videos showed players ignoring social distancing mandates.

“All indoor and outdoor sport amenities are closed. This includes all skate parks, tennis courts, playgrounds, baseball fields, turf and natural soccer fields, and basketball courts,” the Los Angeles Parks website said.

In Indiana, Carmel-Clay parks and recreation director Michael W. Klitzing said hoops were removed from outdoor courts.

“During these unprecedented times, especially as residents are cooped up at home, people are rediscovering the value of parks and looking for opportunities to exercise and breathe fresh air,” Klitzing wrote in an email to USA TODAY Sports. "If we want to get back to normal anytime soon, we all need to stop acting like normal.”

Klitzing said in a conference call with parks and recreation officials across the state, “the removal of hoops has been fairly common and the most effective means to prevent people from using the courts.”