Moberly Area Community College sophomores Eddie Creal and Dusan Mahorcic signed letters of intent to continue their basketball careers playing at the NCAA Division I level for the 2020-2021college year reported Greyhounds men's coach Patrick Smith on Friday.

The duo were an integral part of the Hounds program that had only one returning player yet finished with a 27-6 record, winning a Region 16 championship, a No. 17 ranking in the final National Junior College Athletic Association Division I men's basketball poll.

In addition, MACC men qualified for the 2020 NJCAA national championship tournament and was prepared to make the Greyhounds program's 29th appearance at Hutchinson, Kanass when the elite showcase event was canceled, along with all in-person college classes in mid-March for the remainder of the academic year, due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m so pleased for Eddie and Dusan. As sophomore transfers, they were so essential to our team’s success this past season, just two tremendous competitors and quality people. Eddie was just so good on the boards and with the ball in his hands, just made so many big plays, always rising up to the moment. Dusan gave us the reall quality big man every team needs, was so versatile and just a tremendous teammate and unselfish in every way,” MACC men's coach Smith said. “My only two regrets are that I didn’t get to coach both of them for two seasons and unfortunately, after qualifying us to get there, did not get to play in the Nationals at Hutch. However, the best is yet to come and I’m so honored to have coached these two young men.”

Creal signed with Atlantic 10 Conference member St. Bonaventure in Allegany, N.Y., while Mahorcic inked with Illinois State University of the Missouri Valley Conference. Mahorcic, who is originally from Serbia, happens to join MACC freshman and NJCAA Third Team All-American DeAnna Wilson to the ISU campus located in Normal, Ill. as Wilson announced her decision a week earlier that she is transfering to Illinois State as well.

Creal is a 6’4”, 210 lb. wing from Romeoville, Ill. who transferred to Moberly from Western Wyoming CC.

Creal lead the Greyhounds in scoring this season at 15 ppg and also averaged 6 rpg while shooting 55% from the field. He had a season high of 32 points and was named both First Team All-Region 16 and First Team All-MCCAC.

Mahorcic, a 6’10” 225 lb. post who played his prep ball in the Chicago area, was a sophomore transfer from NCAA Division II Lewis University. He averaged 10 points, six rebounds and two block shots per game for MACC this season and was named Honorable Mention Region 16. Mahorcic had a season high of 29 points and 15 rebounds while averaging 13 ppg and 8 rebounds during the second semester of play.