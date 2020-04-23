The lake level was 655.7; generation of 16,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 655.8 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 58 degrees. Truman Lake was at 707.7 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments were reported last weekend.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits, Alabama rigs and crawfish crankbaits along secondary points. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows 2 to 6 feet deep along secondary points.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good flipping soft plastics in the creeks. Crappie: Good on jigs set 3 feet below a bobber in the eddies.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Alabama rigs and suspending jerkbaits in gravel pockets. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows around brush 2 to 6 feet deep along gravel banks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair for small fish on suspending stickbaits and Carolina-rigged soft plastics in gravel pockets or bigger fish on spinnerbaits along points. Crappie: Good on jigs around brush 5 to 6 feet deep in gravel pockets.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits and jigs 8 to 12 feet deep along gravel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows set 18 inches below a bobber near brush piles and laydowns 3 to 5 feet deep along pea gravel banks. White bass: Good on jigs and Roostertails in the creek channel on the upper end. Catfish: Good fishing off docks with cut shad.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs, shaky head worms, spinnerbaits and stickbaits along channel swing banks and points. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows 2 to 8 feet deep along gravel banks. Catfish: Fair on cut shad or beef guts.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits around laydowns and shallow brush along gravel banks. Crappie: Slow on jigs and minnows 10 to 12 feet deep along gravel banks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass: Good on jigs in the old river channel. Catfish: Good on cut shad. Parking lot and boat ramp in the dam area closed by the Corps of Engineers due to coronavirus shutdown.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.