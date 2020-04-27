Rock Bridge senior Ja’Monta Black couldn’t help but smile while walking off the court just over 13 months ago at JQH Arena in Springfield.

Black held the Class 5 state championship trophy over his head as he led the Bruins into the locker room after defeating Christian Brothers 63-59 last March to secure Rock Bridge’s first-ever boys basketball state title.

That victory, however, appeared to mark the end of an era for the Bruins.

Five of the eight Bruins who played in the 2019 state championship game would continue their basketball careers in college the following year: Black and Isiaih Mosley at Missouri State, Dajuan Harris at Kansas, Noah Partick at Central Methodist and Quinton Brown at Columbia College.

It was the conclusion of a dominant four-year run in which Rock Bridge reached the Show-Me Showdown twice, won three straight district titles and went 95-17 overall.

Rock Bridge head coach Jim Scanlon had to replace his entire starting five. Although the Bruins would have seven seniors in the 2019-20 season, it was a new-look lineup. Everyone would have a different role, and rising seniors like Brant Bowers and Jacob Ungles would be asked to do much more in their first year as starters.

Bowers knew he would be ready.

“Playing with those guys my junior year, they would always bring college coaches into our practices and fall workouts,” Bowers said. “Even when I was a freshman, Purdue came to one of our practices in the fall.”

Bowers and Ungles played together with Missouri Elite last year, and as spring turned into summer, Columbia College head coach Tomas Brock became a familiar face. Last August, they attended the Cougars’ basketball camp and continued to impress Brock.

Neither Bowers nor Ungles received an offer until March, but there were already thoughts by that point about joining forces with Brown with the Cougars.

“We both always talked about how cool it would be to play together,” Bowers said.

Brock felt comfortable with his evaluation of Bowers and Ungles after the camp in August, but he would wait to get through the winter season and see what positional needs he had to address before giving either an official offer.

The Bruins found their footing after a rocky 3-3 start this past season and rattled off 18 straight wins entering the Class 5 District 9 Tournament at Battle. Brock was in attendance for several of Rock Bridge’s games during the regular season, and his interest in both recruits continued to grow.

Bowers stretched the floor for the Bruins, shooting 40% from deep this season and averaging 12 points per game. Ungles’ length at 6-foot-7 allowed him to rebound and protect the rim, and his agility made him a capable defender at multiple positions.

Perhaps most importantly, both represented the culture Brock wanted to add to Columbia College.

“One of the things that’s really attractive about Quinton, Jacob and Brant … is that those guys are all part of one of the best high school programs in the state of Missouri in Rock Bridge,” Brock said.

“They’ve been coached really well and been part of good teams. I think there is some value in the progression of their high school career. They didn’t come in as freshmen or sophomores and were immediately the guys at the varsity level. They had to improve, play a role on a winning team, learn how to accept that role, and as they moved into their senior year, that role got bigger.”

Rock Bridge’s winning streak continued through districts and culminated in its fourth straight district title with a 52-49 come-from-behind victory over Battle in the championship game.

Then the Bruins defeated Ozark 65-53 in double overtime in a state sectional.

“We played really well and I don’t think anyone thought it would happen originally,” Ungles said. “Looking back, it’s awesome to see what we did without the players we had the season before — what we did ourselves.”

Ultimately, the Bruins lost to Kickapoo in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal matchup, leaving Rock Bridge with a 24-4 record. The strong season may have been a surprise outside the program, but within, it was a measure of the growth this senior class made learning from the bench during the previous three years.

Two months later, Bowers still thinks about the winning streak this past season.

“I’m still soaking it in,” Bowers said. “It’s still pretty amazing. I still look through my camera and see all those videos. … It’s pretty cool to look back on.”

Bowers and Ungles received offers from Columbia College in late March, and from there, they embarked on an untraditional recruiting process. Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 eliminated any chance of in-person college visits.

Bowers’ familiarity with the program and proximity to his family led him to commit to the Cougars on April 1, less than a week after receiving an offer.

Ungles committed to Columbia on April 13.

The idea of joining Brown and Bowers was attractive to Ungles, although ultimately it came down to family.

“It’s really helpful that it’s at home around my family,” Ungles said. “The idea of playing basketball there, where I’ve been around before, is really helpful.”

Brock knows he’s getting a sharpshooter in Bowers and a multi-faceted defender with great instincts in Ungles, something he doesn’t see a lot in high school players.

Next season, Columbia will have three former Bruins on its roster.

The trio is part of the enduring legacy of Rock Bridge’s recent dominance.

“Fortunately for us, both of those guys felt comfortable enough with Columbia College,” Brock said of Bowers and Ungles, who have signed their respective letters of intent with the Cougars, “then went ahead and pulled the trigger.”