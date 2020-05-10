





All along, Boonville senior Peyton Keeran knew that baseball was his favorite sport.

Although Keeran played four years on the Boonville Pirates football team, Keeran said he was intrigued with baseball because it tests more than just your ability to play the game.

“You have to have a great mindset,” Keeran said. “You have to have the ability to want to do something because if you think you are never going to do it, you have to clear your head to do it. “That’s why I think baseball is the most fun game to play and the most challenging game to play.”

While Keeran never got a chance to play his final season in baseball, he still has the 2019 season to fall back on after hitting .333 with 27 hits in 81 at-bats with 19 singles, six doubles, two triples, 17 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

Keeran also has plenty of memories such as last year’s 5-4 win over Southern Boone in the district semifinals after scoring the go-ahead run. He also recalls the game in 2018 in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs against then No. 2 Westminster Christian Academy. Although Boonville trailed 6-0 early on against Westminster, the Pirates would rally back to win the game in the bottom of the seventh 7-6. Keeran said he pinch ran for catcher Dylan Watson in that game and scored a run.

As for his best games, Keeran said it would have to be the first-two games of the district playoffs against Moberly and the semifinals against Southern Boone. In those games, Keeran was 4-for-6 with four singles, three RBIs and two runs scored.

“A lot of people said that we couldn’t do it and make it to the district championship,” Keeran said. “But we proved them wrong by playing for the district title against Helias. Of course nobody did very good in the game against Helias.”

While playing outfield for the Pirates, Keeran said he liked left field the best but was getting used to playing center field-a position that he would have played this spring.

“I think too much in center field,” Keeran said. “I think that’s why I liked left field, but I would have been fine with it more and more instead of just playing it two or three games.”

As for what he misses about not playing the spring season, Keeran said basically everything. However, he said probably not getting to play to prove people wrong was probably the most disappointing thing.

“Everybody was saying that we weren’t going to be the Boonville team that we’ve always had,” Keeran said. “I would have loved to have proved them all wrong. Other than that I think I’m going to miss the most not playing that one last game with my friends.”

As for football, Keeran said he liked playing that sport because you get to hit people.

“You can always let stuff out,” Keeran said. “You don’t have to be nice to anyone on the field. I also liked interceptions, but not so much covering people.”

While the Pirates closed out the season with a record of 7-4 overall under second-year coach Greg Hough, Keeran more than did his part at the corner position while finishing with 32 solo stops and 19 assisted tackles along with one tackle for loss and one interception.

Keeran said the highlight for him in football was scoring the only touchdown against Kirksville his sophomore year. He said Kole (Ficken) threw to the ball to him on a wheel route and he ended up scoring.

As for best game, Keeran said it would have to be the Blair Oaks game this past season. After switching positions to safety, Keeran he knows he got a lot of tackles in that game.

As it turned out, Keeran had a total of nine tackles against Blair Oaks with eight solo stops and one assisted.

Keeran said he will miss the Friday night lights along with the crowd and his friends while playing the game they loved.

As for his career as a whole, Keeran said he thinks he had a pretty good career but at the same time everyone thinks they could have went back and changed a little bit.

“I’m ready for the next chapter,” Keeran said. “I’m going to miss everything about high school, especially by marketing teacher in B-Tech, Leslie Crider. I think she is the best teacher out there. She just gets along with the students and everything.”

Keeran will attend Missouri Valley College in Marshall and major in sports and business management.

In the meantime, Keeran is completing his final days at Boonville High School and has been enjoying his time off with a little fishing and doing stuff outdoors.

“I’m playing a lot of video games and working a lot at Walmart,” Keeran said. “I work like five out of seven days.”

As for graduation, Keeran said he’s just happy that they are having it, period. He said it doesn’t matter to him when it is, he just wants to have it.”