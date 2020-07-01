Nothing is final until players vote on the return-to-play proposal, which is not expected to occur until Friday or Saturday.

Edmonton and Toronto are tentatively set to become the NHL's two hub cities to host games when the league resumes its 2019-20 season, TSN reported on Monday.

The expected move comes after Las Vegas, once a front-runner to host the NHL's return, saw a major spike in positive coronavirus cases. The initial hope was for one Canadian and one American city to host the remaining games.

The league and NHLPA have come to a tentative agreement on most of the issues standing in the way to conclude a return to the ice, transition dates, as well as an extension to the collective bargaining agreement, according to TSN. Some of the finalization on those fronts will come later Wednesday.

As part of the agreement set to be finalized, players who played outside the NHL will not be allowed to return in 2019-20. Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov, Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin all played in the international Kontinental Hockey League, making them ineligible.

NHL players have been allowed to participate in voluntary, small-group sessions at team facilities.Training camps are slated to begin July 10, with the league resuming a 24-team tournament for the 2020 Stanley Cup. Players and staffers will be tested daily for coronavirus, the league has said.