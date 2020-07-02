





The Moberly Greyhound Booster Club's annual Cotton Fitzsimmons Memorial Golf Tournament has been moved back a couple of months and will be played Monday, Sept. 21 at Heritage Hills Golf Course.

The four person scramble event serves as a major fundraiser for Moberly Area Community College's men and women's basketball programs. Sign-in starts at 12 p.m. and first shot off the tee begins at 1 p.m. In lieu of inclement weather, the tournament has a rescheduled date of Sept. 24.

Team fee packages range from $400 - $600. For golfers looking for some insurance advantages, a $30 Hounds package can be added to the team fee that would provide four mulligans, four red tee boxes and four continuation throws.

Hole sponsorships are also available.

After the last team finishes its 18 holes, there will be a social hour, awards ceremony, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction offering several merchandise and prize items held at the HHGC club house.

Championship Flight pay outs are $800 for first place team, $400 for second place and $200 for third.

Persons can register online at the MACC basketball program's website of moberlygreyhounds.com and access the link for the booster club. Persons can also register and receive additional information by contacting the following booster club members; Greg Sander at 660-414-0520, Jonn Bosecker at 660-651-0310 or Pat Burke at 660-651-4949.

Booster Club Meeting

The public is welcome to attend a Greyhound Booster Club meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, July 6 at the MACC Activity Center's conference room.

Greyhounds men's head coach Patrick Smith and Lady Greyhounds coach Hana Haden will share news about their respective basketball programs.

Fundraising plans will also be discussed including the Sept. 21 golf tournament.