WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports TV/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): LG at Doosan, 4:25 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)

• Tennis: 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, 7 a.m., 11 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, 8 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC vs. Houston (tape), 9 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham at Bournemouth, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Udinese at SPAL, 12:25 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Basketball: TBT: The Money Team (TmT) vs. Herd That, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Workday Charity Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Aston Villa, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Basketball: TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Track and field: IAAF Diamond League: Inspiration Games, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Boxing: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam (heavyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Shady Rays 200, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: Formula 1Red Bull Ring practice, 3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN (13)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): NC at LG, 4:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN (13)