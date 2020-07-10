Marcus Wigfall started his senior year at William Chrisman High School with a 100-yard kickoff return against Blue Springs in the first game of the season.

He ended it Friday morning, signing a letter of intent to play football at Kansas City’s Avila University.

In between, he starred for the Bears basketball team, ran track and served as the senior class student council secretary.

"I tried to do as much as I could," said Wigfall, who removed his mask to sign his letter in the school commons area as his mother Dena and football coach Matt Perry looked on.

"I am so proud to be a part of this school. I have so many people to thank from my mom and Coach Perry to Mr. (Greg) McGhee (the school’s activities director) and all my teammates and coaches. I can’t wait to see what I can accomplish at the next level."

Perry was all smiles as he praised the senior, who played at wide receiver and defensive back while also returning kicks.

"No one is ever going to forget his 100-yard return against Blue Springs in our first game of the season," Perry said. "I can’t even tell you how proud I am of Marcus. He was a heart-and-soul player who would do anything for the team. With Marcus, it was always team first, and I know he’s going to go on and have a great career at Avila.

"And it’s so close, we can all go see him play."

That comment brought a smile to Dena’s face, as she added, "It’s great that Marcus is going to be playing so close to home. That means a lot to me and the rest of our family."

Wigfall played guard on the highly successful Bears basketball team and ran the 400 meters, 1,600 relay and 300 hurdles for the Chrisman track and field team.

"I think that being a multi-sport athlete makes you a better all-around athlete," Wigfall said. "Now, I’m looking forward to the new challenge of playing college football.

"I had a great time at Chrisman, my heart will always be here. And today, college seems real. Signing this letter gets me all excited about playing football at Avila."