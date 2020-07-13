





Chloe Chitwood had a single and a home run, and teammate Korinna Chitwood added two singles as GKC-CPA’s defeated Exchange Bank 17-10 in Little League player pitch softball action last Saturday in New Franklin.

GKC-CPA’s, improving to 2-2 on the season, never trailed in the game against Exchange Bank and led 6-1 after one and 11-8 after two. Meanwhile, in the third inning, GKC-CPA’s outscored Exchange Bank 6-2.

Kalynn Stephens finished the game with one single for GKC-CPA’s.

For Exchange Bank, Canna Jennings had one home run, Kinsley Washburn one double and Allison Flick with one single.

Lydia Burnett picked up the win for GKC-CPA’s while Allison Flick took the loss for Exchange Bank. Burnett, 1-1 on the season, pitched two innings and struck out three batters. Callie Chitwood then came in and pitched one inning in relief for the save and struck out one batter.

For Exchange Bank, Flick pitched two innings while Canna Jennings threw for one inning.

In the second game, which was machine pitch, Shelter Insurance improved to 4-0 on the season by beating Exchange Bank 10-5.

Shelter Insurance opened the game with one run in the second and two in the third only to have Exchange Bank rallied back with three runs in the bottom half of the fourth to tie the game at 3-all. Unfortunately for Exchange Bank, who dropped to 0-4, they never got any closer in the game as Shelter Insurance added three more runs in the fifth and four again in the sixth for the win.

Exchange Bank also scored two runs in the sixth.

Lily Chitwood had one single, two triples and one home run to lead Shelter Insurance in hitting. Belle Chitwood added three singles and one double while Mia Dobson had two singles and one triple, Charleigh Chitwood with two singles and one double, Lilly Kaullen with three singles and Kaley Skaggs with one single.

For Exchange Bank, Kinsley Washburn led all hitters with two singles and one triple.

Brooklyn Bonecutter and Allison Flick each had two singles while Jaida Frye, Canna Jennings, Baylie Bonecutter, Addison Baker and Kendall Wells added one single apiece.

Thursday, July 9

Shelter Insurance raised its season record to 3-0 by picking up two wins in Little League Softball last Thursday in New Franklin.

In the first game, Shelter Insurance defeated Exchange Bank in player pitch 14-5. Meanwhile, in the second game, Shelter Insurance won 5-1 over GKC-CPA’s in machine pitch.

In the first game against Exchange Bank, Shelter Insurance scored in every inning and led 6-1 after one and 12-5 after two before plating two more runs in the third.

Lily Chitwood picked up the win for Shelter Insurance by striking out four batters and giving up five runs on two hits and two walks in three innings.

Katelyn Neal took the loss for Exchange Bank, 0-2, and surrendered six runs on two hits and six walks in one inning pitched. Canna Jennings pitched one-plus innings in relief and allowed seven runs on one hit and 12 walks.

Lily Chitwood had one double in the game for Shelter Insurance while Lilly Kaullen added one single.

Kinsley Westhues had both hits in the game for Exchange Bank, being singles.

In the second game, Shelter Insurance never trailed against GKC-CPA’s and led 2-0 after one and 3-1 after three. Shelter Insurance also plated two runs in the fifth.

Lily Chitwood had one single, one triple and one home run to lead all hitters in the game for Shelter Insurance. Lilly Kaullen finished the game with two singles and one double while Belle Chitwood added two doubles, Mia Dobson two singles and Charleigh Collyott and Maleannah Apel with one single each.

For GKC-CPA’s, who dropped to 1-2, Lydia Burnett and Mariah Finn each had two singles while Chloe Chitwood, Callie Chitwood, Korinna Chitwood and Josie Chitwood added one single each.

Thursday, July 2

GKC-CPA’s and Shelter Insurance recorded wins in New Franklin Little League girls softball on Thursday, July 2 in New Franklin.

In machine pitch, GKC-CPA’s defeated Exchange Bank 10-9. Meanwhile, in player pitch, Shelter Insurance rallied past GKC-CPA’s by a score of 13-3.

In the opening game, GKC-CPA’s opened the game with one run in the first and three again in the second to lead Exchange Bank 4-0. Meanwhile, after both teams plated one run in the third inning, Exchange Bank came back and outscored GKC-CPA’s 2-1 in the fourth. Then, in the fifth inning, Exchange Bank exploded for five runs in the top half of the inning to go up 8-6 only to have GKC-CPA’s rally back with four in the bottom half of the inning to make it 10-8.

Exchange Bank tacked on another run in the sixth to cut the lead back to one.

Chloe Chitwood, Callie Chitwood and Addison Forbis each had three singles in the game for GKC-CPA’s. Lydia Burnett, Josie Chitwood and Mariah Finn each had two singles while Korinna Chitwood and Kallie Burnett added one single each.

For Exchange Bank, Katelynn Neal had two singles and one double. Canna Jennings finished the game with three singles while Kinsley Washburn and Addison Baker contributed one single and one double each, Baylie Bonecutter, Ava Smith, Lilly Washburn and Jaida Frye with two singles each and Kendall Wells and Eden Oser with one single apiece.

In the second game, GKC-CPA’s led Shelter Insurance 3-2 after two but then surrendered 11 runs over the next-three innings to suffer the loss.

Lily Chitwood was the winning pitcher in the game for Shelter Insurance while Belle Chitwood recorded the save. Lily Chitwood had six strikeouts in four innings while Belle Chitwood recorded two strikeouts in one inning.

For GKC-CPA’s, Lydia Burnett took the loss despite striking out eight batters in 3 1/3 innings. Callie Chitwood also pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and struck out three batters.

Lilly Kaullen, Hazel Roth and Mia Dobson each had two singles in the game for Shelter Insurance. Lily Chitwood doubled while Belle Chitwood and Charleigh Collyott had one single each.

For GKC-CPA’s, Kalynn Stephens finished the game with one single and one double while Chloe Chitwood, Korinna Chitwood and Mariah Finn added one single each.