Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey had gotten used to his mid-July routine.

Halfway through the month his opening annual address at the conference’s football media days which signifies the beginning of the SEC’s unwritten countdown of the start of the season.

At the time when Sankey and most of the media would’ve been traveling to Atlanta for the four-day event, he was instead answering questions as to whether any of the conference’s 14 teams would ever take the field this season.

On Saturday morning, Sankey expressed his concerns for the upcoming football season as "high to very high" and said, "We are running out of time to correct and get things right."

Those comments come as daily new cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins.

"We put a medical advisory group together in early April with the question, 'What do we have to do to get back to activity?' and they've been a big part of the conversation," Sankey said during an interview on Marty & McGee on ESPN Radio. "But the direct reality is not good and the notion that we've politicized medical guidance of distancing, and breathing masks, and hand sanitization, ventilation of being outside, being careful where you are in buildings.

"There's some very clear advice about — you can't mitigate and eliminate every risk, but how do you minimize the risk? ... We are running out of time to correct and get things right, and as a society we owe it to each other to be as healthy as we can be."

The Big Ten Conference and Pac-12 Conference have already made the decision to move to conference-only schedules for all fall sports, and the Ivy League canceled all fall sports.

The SEC, nor the Atlantic Coast Conference or Big 12 Conference, has yet to make a decision on playing full schedules, but a ruling is expected by the end of the month.

Sankey said the SEC’s deadline to make a decision remains late July and he said the decisions the Big Ten and Pac-12 have already made don’t put pressure on him or the conference to make the same move quickly.

Sankey later recalled a conversation he had with a biostatistician, who told him he should take as much time as he needs before making these decisions because every day will provide more information.

Both the Big 12 and ACC are expected to make the same decisions by the end of July.

"What I've tried to do is both keep a focus on what's ahead but provide reality, which has been I'm going to focus on preparing to play the season as scheduled but acknowledge the circumstances around coronavirus are going to guide us in that decision-making," Sankey said. "And the reality right now is the trends in our region, in our nation, are not in the positive direction for being able to have normal experiences."

If the SEC moves ahead with a conference-only schedule, the Tigers would lose three home games and a road contest at BYU. Those home opponents are Eastern Michigan, Louisiana-Lafayette and FCS-level Central Arkansas, which is still slated to be Missouri’s season opener on Sept. 5.

It’s unclear whether any cancellation fees would be covered by the conference, or if MU would be on the hook for the multi-million dollars owed to the schools for not hosting those contests.

The BYU game is especially interesting, as the Cougars are a high-level FBS independent, a unique spot in the college football landscape only eclipsed by Notre Dame.

BYU is already down to seven games from 12 by losing a trio of Pac-12 opponents and two Big Ten opponents for the 2020 season.

As Missouri’s lone nonconference road game, the school should earn a sizable paycheck by traveling to Provo, Utah to face the Cougars.

Of course, traveling concerns are a part of why sporting events have been canceled or taken place behind closed doors over the past few months.

"That literally is playing out in front of us every day," Sankey said. "That's why I don't feel any pressure because of somebody else's decisions. We're trying to make the right decisions for us, for the Southeastern Conference. It does have an impact because I've said publicly we're all linked nationally, so when other people make decisions, yup, there's an impact, but also we're going to look at our situation and make a decision that's appropriate for the Southeastern Conference and most importantly for the health of our student-athletes."

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said earlier this week the SEC has several contingency plans for ever-changing scenarios surrounding a season.

One of them is playing a conference-only schedule and increasing Missouri’s total contests from eight.

The Tigers will play all six SEC East Division foes, alongside the yearly SEC West crossover game on the road against Mississippi State and its annual Battle Line rivalry against Arkansas.

This year’s game against the Razorbacks is still scheduled to take place at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

"I guess I’m an optimist from the standpoint of, three weeks ago, we were really optimistic. People were saying they were going to have full stadiums and all of that," Sterk said earlier this week. "Now the pandemic has resurged a bit, if you will, and pro sports have stumbled as they started out of the blocks. It’s positive for us that we can see what’s working from their standpoint and apply that to decisions we make. "It continues to change daily and weekly. In a month, in two months, I’m hopeful it’s a heck of a lot better and things are better than what we have. If not, then we have to pivot and adjust our plans."