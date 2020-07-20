





Like many short track race drives, Ryan Lewis' interest in this high-adrenaline activity was spurred by watching and learning from a family member and close friend.

The driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier from Clark began stirring up dirt competing in what is named Sport Compact Class,also known as 4-Cylinder, at Moberly's Randolph County Raceway in 2017, and this 2020 racing season has moved his way up the point standing ladder making a name for himself.

"The reason I got into racing was my cousin Clinton "Pinky" Dale raced when I was younger. I always wanted a car so when he retired from racing I got his No. 7 put onto my car," Lewis said. "My best friend, Tanner Burton, had a car for me to use when I was 16. Tanner, his dad Ray Burton and I worked on putting that car together for racing purposes. I later bought my own car and we are currently building a car to run in B-Modifieds hopefully by the end of this season (at RCR) or by early 2021."

Lewis said in the past three years he has started more than 40 races and has had numerous Top-5 and Top-10 finishes while competing at tracks located in Memphis, New Bloomfield, Ia. and a few others in mid-Missouri besides RCR. His focus this summer is competing in as many Sunday night races at Moberly for obvious reasons having the reopening of this 3/8-mile track being roughly 20 miles from his home in Clark.

"I recall my first race in 2017 when I drove Ray Burton's car I was running fourth and going to pass for third when that driver checked-up and I rear-ended him. He totaled his car and the car I was driving broke down for the night," Lewis said. "I had a very good experience for a while competing at the Memphis Spring Nationals. I finished fifth in the heat and redrew the pole for the feature race. I was running up front until the third gear broke in the car's transmission, ending my night."

Lewis last competed at RCR on July 12. He won his heat race and was slotted in the No. 2 position for the feature, but complications with his Chevy Cavalier prevented him from finishing.

Despite that setback, the employee at Wilson Trailer Co. has performed well enough in the seven Sport Compact features having five Top-10 finishes that he has started that Lewis sits in fourth place among 39 drivers in RCR's point standings with 593 points.

Lewis is chasing Sport Compact leader Alvin Cooney of Mexico who has 675 points, 26 more than Ricky Miller Jr. of Gorin, Mo. Austin Parks of Mexico is one spot ahead of Lewis in third place with 631 while on his tail in fifth is Columbia's Josh Clark who is just 19 points behind Lewis.

His best finish at RCR this season happened June 21 when Lewis placed third.

Ryan gives credit to his pit crew consisting of his dad, Brian Lewis, and a cousin, Cameron Bailey.

"My biggest challenge this year is trying to keep up with my passions for both racing and demolition derby, while trying to keep up with my two little children at home," Ryan said.

The next opportunity for Lewis to compete in a Sport Compact feature at RCR is Sunday, July 26.