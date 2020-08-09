





On the final night of games in Cal Ripken Minor, Einspahr Construction did everything in its power to get by Boonville Ready Mix.

Needing the win to secure the title outright, Einspahr Construction escaped with the tying run at third and the winning run at the plate for a 7-6 victory.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Axis Seed upended Bradley Automotive by a score of 11-1.

In the final season standings, Einspahr Construction finished first at 8-4. Bradley Automotive placed second at 6-6 while Boonville Ready Mix and Axis Seed tied for third at 5-7.

Of course Bradley Automotive was thinking upset early on while leading Einspahr Construction 4-1 after two innings. However, in the top half of the third, Einspahr Construction rallied back with three runs to tie the game at 4-all. Meanwhile, after a scoreless fourth inning, Einspahr Construction plated three more runs to go up 7-4 only to have Boonville Ready Mix add one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings for the victory.

Kaiden Stover picked up the win in relief for Einspahr Construction while Ledgyr Conrow took the loss for Boonville Ready Mix.

Landon Conz started the game for Einspahr Construction and gave up four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters in two innings. Kannen Kempf then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one hit. Meanwhile, after Karen Elbert pitched 2 2/3 innings and surrendered one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five batters, Kaiden Stover came in and pitched 1/3 inning and issued one run on one walk while striking out one batter.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Brennan Alberts pitched the first-two innings and gave up four runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five batters. Ledgyr Conrow then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six batters. Then, to finish the game, Race Leonard pitched one inning and walked one batter while striking out three batters.

Landon Conz led the hitting attack in the game for Einspahr Construction with one single, one triple and two RBIs. Kaiden Stover also tripled and drove in three runs while Kannen Kempf and Xavier Cantrell added one single and one RBI each.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Brennan Alberts went 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Ledgyr Conrow finished the game with one double and one RBIwhile Eli Austin added one double, Keylen Roper with one single and two RBIs and Race Leonard and Jaxson Stonecipher each with one single.

In the nightcap, Axis Seed led Bradley Automotive from start to finish by pushing across two runs in the first, six again in the third and three in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

Bradley Automotive scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the fourth.

Ean Wessing picked up the win on the mound for Axis Seed while Josh Solomon took the loss for Bradley Automotive. Wessing pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up two hits while striking out two batters. Thomas Schuster then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

For Bradley Automotive, Solomon pitched the first inning and gave up two runs on four walks while striking out one batter. Noah Hackman then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Then, to finish the game, Layne Rapp pitched 1 2/3 innings and surrendered four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Axis Seed also out-hit Bradley Automotive 6-5, with Levi Ray going 2-for-2 with a double, triple and five RBIs. Bryton Scott finished the game with one double and one RBI while Bryce Newham added one double, Kolin Arnold with one single and Kade Watring with one RBI.

For Bradley Automotive, Gavin Ridgeway had one single and one RBI while Layne Rapp, Noah Hackman, Chandler Twenter and Ben Oeth added one single each.