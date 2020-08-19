Putnam County football coach Clyde Bondy has a quick message to all opposing teams from his stout defense: They are coming after you.

"Our defensive mindset is like most people’s offensive mindset. We are going to take it to you. We will come at you relentlessly and viciously. Take no prisoners, that is the name of our game," Bondy said.

Defense has been Bondy’s focal point for many years as an assistant coach and now entering his third season as head coach of the Midgets. He wants players to hit hard and frequently, and make opposing teams think twice before running plays on offense.

Putnam returns a senior-heavy defensive front that is ready to pounce on people. Josh Luscan, Abraham Hernandez, Jaxon Whitworth, Javier Rodriguez, and transfer David Sanchez are prepared to tear through offensive lines this year. With senior linebacker Colder Evans right behind them, the Midgets are ready to hit.

Defense and special teams paved the way for a solid 7-5 year for Putnam last year. Hernandez, also the team’s punter, was solid in pinning teams deep, which allowed the defense to control field position. Because of that, Bondy stayed conservative on offense and let his ground game work.

Because that defense returns mostly the same from last year, Bondy is opening the playbook more on offense. He wants to throw the ball more and be more multi-dimensional. Bondy thought they could do that last year, but didn’t want to fix something that wasn’t broken.

"I want defenses to really have to work to defend a lot more aspects of our game this year," Bondy said. "… I want to be proficient enough in all aspects this year — and we will be — so they have a lot to prepare for."

The Midgets will have a new quarterback this season, but who that will be is undetermined right now. Senior Zach Hartwig started several games at quarterback last season when Tony Bondy had a shoulder injury, so he has experience. But Bondy also likes sophomore Blaine Perkins. He wants both of them on the field as much as possible because they bring different wrinkles. Bondy wanted to keep those wrinkles a secret for now but said both guys will play the position this year.

And Bondy will also have new running backs this season since All-Express runner Torqe Brundage and dynamic tailback Jorge Lopez graduated this past spring. Colder Evans will also serve as the top running back this season, and Bondy has several young guys he’s excited to give carries.

Having the bulk of his offensive line back — the same names from the defensive line — helps with those other transitions on offense, particularly Luscan, his center, who had All-Express season a year ago. Despite the Midgets running out of shotgun most of last year, Luscan had only two bad snaps for the season.

"It’s important, and Josh brings plenty of leadership," Bondy said. "He knows everyone’s position, and the continuity with his snapping regime is big for us. Being solid there, putting snaps in the right place every time is huge for us on offense."

This time last year, Bondy was thrilled with the state of his program. His first year as head coach didn’t go very well in 2018, and the team dealt with bad attitudes. But he was happy with how new leaders stepped up during the last preseason. Sure, it took some time for that to translate into wins, but the team got there eventually.

The Midgets picked up two big wins in districts, including a 29-0 dismantling of top-seeded Scotland County in Memphis. The program hadn’t been to a district title game in over a decade. So Bondy is happy now that new leaders picked up on model set from last year’s group.

He said the most significant thing the team learned last year was how to finish. Now that has him excited to start this year.

"They learned all that hard work accomplishes things. They learned all that blood, sweat, and the hours of work were worth something," Bondy said. "They accomplished something that hadn’t been done at Putnam County in 13 years, making it to a district championship game.

"I do like to be at our top game in the second half of the season, and I still think we will, but I also think we’ll start our season a lot better than we did last year."

Putnam County’s 2020 schedule

Aug. 28: @ Highland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4: @ South Shelby, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: vs. Milan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18: vs. Trenton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: @ Princeton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: vs. South Harrison, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9: @ Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Oct.16 vs. Maysville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23: @ Polo, 7 p.m.