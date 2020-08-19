It’s the position group in which Missouri football has to replace the most experience in 2020: the offensive line.

Gone are Yasir Durant, Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and Trystan Colon-Castillo, either because of graduation or entering the NFL Draft.

None of the starting line that protected Drew Lock in the Liberty Bowl two seasons ago are still on the team, with Kevin Pendleton and Paul Adams also graduating.

This fall, under new position coach Marcus Johnson, the Tigers’ offensive line will look to find chemistry with plenty of moving parts.

Missouri has completed three days of fall practice after getting only three spring practices before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world in March. The Tigers have less than 40 days to prepare for No. 3 Alabama coming to Columbia on Sept. 26.

Yet with two starters from last season returning (Larry Borom and Case Cook), alongside Rutgers graduate transfer Mike Maietti, the offensive line has a foundation to work with that can build it back up to one of the team’s best units.

"Every day, coach Johnson does the best to put guys in the right spot and from there we just compete, try to see who the best five are every day," Maietti said Wednesday to reporters on Zoom.

By the time of Eli Drinkwitz’s hiring as Tigers head coach (10 days after Missouri’s final game of the 2019 season against Arkansas), Colon-Castillo had already hired an agent, nullifying his amateur status with the NCAA and ending any chance of returning to Columbia.

Drinkwitz knew the offensive line was a position of need despite several players returning to Columbia from last season’s squad. They just weren’t an experienced unit as a whole.

Drinkwitz didn’t get to evaluate much from three spring practices, so he took matters into his own hands by snagging Maietti from the transfer portal in mid-April.

Maietti was a three-year starter with the Scarlet Knights and from day No. 1 on campus was Missouri’s most experienced offensive lineman — and one of the most veteran players on the entire roster.

"Honestly, just the people that they are, I felt like they meant what they said and I feel like this was the best spot for me for my last year," Maietti said of committing to Missouri. "... I’m pretty lucky that I’m able to say that I can play college football this year because half the conferences in the country shut down. So I’m really happy to be here, playing football."

The process of the offensive line finding chemistry could be harder without a set starting quarterback, as four Tigers are competing for that spot.

But with more time comes more familiarity up front.

"I don’t know anything about last year. I didn’t watch last year’s tape. ... Last year was last year. I’ve got fresh ideas, fresh perception. Whatever anyone does now is what they do now for me," Drinkwitz said. "I evaluate them on what they’re doing right now. ... Today, right now as a collective group, we’re still trying to figure out who our best five are going to be and we’ve got to identify those as soon as we possibly can so they can learn to work as a unit. And we’re not there yet. So we’ve got some work to do."

There’s no indication from Drinkwitz of who is up for what spot and if players like Cook or Borom are primed to retain their right guard and right tackle spots, respectively.

The season opener against Alabama may appear far away, but every moment over the coming weeks will matter as Missouri’s blocking crew prepares to compete with a national championship contender.

"I feel like it’s all about the practices, trying to get as many reps together as we can to kind of form that camaraderie that the previous line had and just try to build from there," Borom said. "We’re under a weird situation. We haven’t had many practices. But that’s the biggest thing for me, trying to play next to people and get a feel for them."

