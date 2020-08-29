Columbia high school boys soccer teams are set to take the field this weekend for the start of a season like no other amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tolton looks to build upon its success last season, when it made the deepest postseason run of any school in the city, sweeping through its district tournament and finishing one match short of playing for the Class 1 state championship.

Rock Bridge figures to be a force on the local scene once again after finishing as the only Columbia program with a winning record in 2019. Hickman brings back experience with six returning starters, and Battle is chasing higher expectations this season with a core of players who were introduced to the varsity level a year ago.

The following are season preview capsules on all four Columbia teams:

TOLTON

Head coach: Chuck Register

Record as head coach: 274-145-20 overall, 18-24-2 at Tolton

Last year's team record: 10-12, fourth place in Class 1

Number of returning starters: 6

Top returning players: Tyler Stevens, 12 goals, 4 assists (second team all-state); Bill Powers, 1 goal (honorable mention all-state defender); Landon Petri, 9 goals, 3 assists (honorable mention All-AAA Conference)

Key losses: Holden Petri (first team all-state), Lael Haile (first team all-state), Blake Hinerman (second team all-state), Nathan Forck (second team all-state)

Team overview: Tolton is coming off its first trip to the state Final Four in program history, winning the Class 1 District 4 championship en route to the state semifinals. The biggest challenge for Register and Co. is filling the gaps left by eight graduating seniors, but he is confident his team has what it takes to continue its success in 2020. "We have a very good nucleus of players and with the addition of some young players we could possibly have a very good season again," Register said. "We play in a tough conference and have a very good schedule to help us grow as a team."

ROCK BRIDGE

Head coach: Scott Wittenborn

Record as head coach: 93-50-8, all with Rock Bridge

Last year's team record: 21-5

Number of returning starters: 4

Top returning players: forward Jeremiah Johnson (14 goals, 8 assists, first team all-district), forward Lucas Godon (18 goals, 10 assists, first team all-district), defender Aaron VanDyke (6 assists, second team all-district)

Key losses: midfielder Preston Fancher (8 goals, 6 assists, first team all-state), defender Will Linder (second team all-state), goalkeeper Cooper Deneke (second team all-district)

Team overview: Rock Bridge posted 20-plus wins and fell just shy of winning its second straight district championship last season, falling 2-1 to Jefferson City in the Class 4 District 9 title match. The Bruins bring back a lot of offensive firepower — headlined by Jeremiah Johnson and Lucas Godon, who combined for 32 goals in 2019 — but coach Scott Wittenborn must replace his entire starting defensive line, goalkeeper and several midfield positions. "While we have graduated a lot of talented players over the last two seasons, we have a lot of young talent that we are excited to have step in," Wittenborn said. "We hope to once again have a very successful season playing against a challenging schedule."

HICKMAN

Head coach: Wil Ross

Record as head coach: 81-55-2, all with Hickman

Last year's team record: 10-14

Number of returning starters: 6

Top returning players: Skip Smale-Murillo (senior defender, second team all-state); Jordan Ferrao (senior forward, 5 goals, 3 assists, second team all-district); Jaiden Taing (junior forward, 5 goals, 5 assists, second team all-district); Eli Larsen (sophomore goalkeeper)

Key losses: Kavanah Bollinger (9 goals, 7 assists, first team all-district)

Team overview: Hickman won five of its last six matches in the regular season last year before losing to crosstown rival Rock Bridge 1-0 in the Class 4 District 9 Tournament. The Kewpies return a solid combination of senior leadership and experience along with a young crop of talented players coach Wil Ross looks to give playing time. Hickman returns four of its top six scorers from last season. "More opportunities and another year of experience should help foster a deep and dangerous attack," Ross said. Ross said he has a "light-hearted, fun group," with the ability to handle challenges on the field and amid the ongoing pandemic.

BATTLE

Head coach: Tracy Grant

Record as head coach: 5-18, all with Battle

Last year's team record: 5-18

Number of returning starters: 4

Top returning players: Senior midfielder Brandon Sanchez (all-region), junior defenders Kaden Fugate, Robert Lee and Ismael Senga

Key losses: goalkeeper Ty Leroux (all-district), defender Brady Buchner (all-district), defender Brayden Flatt (four-year starter)

Team overview: Battle won three of its first four matches a year ago before falling into an extended funk and exiting with a 2-0 loss to Jefferson City in the Class 4 District 9 semifinals. The 2019 season served as the first year of varsity competition for the majority of coach Tracy Grant’s roster, and it was a season filled with adjusting to the talent, speed and physicality of playing at the top high school level. "With a year under their belts, there are higher expectations for this year's team and I look forward to seeing their experience translate into results on the field," Grant said.