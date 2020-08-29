Cedric Alvis gave his new starting quarterback a tall task.

The third-year head coach granted junior TJ Turner his first start under center for Hickman on Friday night, both against a 10-win team from 2019 (Francis Howell) and amid perhaps the strangest circumstances (pandemic, few fans) that high school football could have.

Like the rest of his Kewpies teammates, Turner showed glimpses of what he and his team can do. But after two sub-.500 seasons with Alvis at the helm, the season opener was not the breakthrough the team was hoping for.

The Vikings routed Hickman 63-21 on a night in which Turner had high highs (116 yards, three touchdowns) and low lows (three interceptions, two returned for scores) passing the ball, while the Kewpies looked overmatched defending the pass themselves.

Senior Howell quarterback Alex Pipes ripped Hickman to shreds downfield, throwing for 276 yards and four touchdowns, while self-inflicted errors and mental mistakes hurt the Kewpies all night.

"You can’t turn the ball over four times, give up two pick-sixes against a good football team and think that you have a chance," Alvis said. "Just couldn’t make tackles. If you don’t tackle in football, you don’t win. (The main focus is) to get better, period."

Friday’s game began like most prep football games, minus just about everything outside of playing football.

For starters, Friday was senior night, traditionally held at the final home game but now at the first home game due to the uncertainty ahead with COVID-19 and how it may affect the season. Second, only one spectator per player was allowed to attend per Columbia Public Schools guidelines, making for a drastically more quiet home crowd.

But for a time in the summer, outlooks became pessimistic that there would even be a single game at all. So Alvis appreciated the time he did have to coach Hickman in a game on Friday.

"It was normal for a couple hours," Alvis said. "That’s what it’s about, and that’s what matters. Our boys are happy again to just have a normal experience the best that we can."

Turner appreciated the time, as well. But he was honest in the fact that fewer fans made the atmosphere a bit discomforting.

"It’s not normal, to be real with you," Turner said. "The student section keeps us hyped. Limited fans, we play for ourselves and the fans. We try to put on for CoMo. We’ve just got to play better for ourselves and the fans."

It was also a part of the pregame "jitters" Turner had for his first career start. With the rushing attack (49 yards before Howell subs appeared) mainly held in check, much attention was turned to the Alvis-lauded arm strength of Turner, both in play selection and by the Vikings secondary.

Turner looked strong at times: Touchdown tosses of 16, 10 and five yards were all the end caps of drives of eight plays or more. But two missed reads led to interception return scores for Howell, while a third pick was a ball low enough for a Vikings defensive tackle to deflect and snag out of the air.

"Not the way I wanted it to go, but I’ve got to take the best from it," Turner said. "It’s up from here. Just bad reads and bad timing (on the interceptions) by me, I’ve just got to get better with my teammates. It just is what it is."

The Kewpies are scheduled to host Helias Catholic at 7 p.m. next Friday. The Crusaders defeated St. Peters Lutheran 31-20 at home in Week 1.