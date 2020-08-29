





Westran's passing defense gave new meaning to the proverbial bend-but-don't-break phrase in their 2020 football season opener at home Friday against Salisbury.

The Hornets gave up 345 passing yards but kept the Panthers on a leash allowing just two touchdowns to be scored.

What was troublesome in its defensive secondary, Westran made up for it at the line of scrimmage by not letting Salisbury acquire any type of running scheme.

Meanwhile, senior all-state running back Kolby Dale rushed 18 times for 198 yards and four touchdowns to help Westran knock off Salisbury winning 36-14.

"Salisbury showed they are a good passing team having two good receivers. We gave up too much passing yardage but were able to do just enough to contain their progress," Westran coach Aaron O'Laughlin said. "We did a better job in our coverage in the second half and were able to put a little more pressure on them.I thought our run defense was pretty darn good. We put some pressure on them by getting into their backfield often and our guys were making tackles for a loss."

The 2020 football season opener triumph in Huntsville extended the Hornets winning streak to six straight games against their Lewis & Clark Conference rival.

"We must be more successful running the football. I think we had about a minus-63 yards rushing tonight," Salisbury football coach Mitchell Green said. "A team cannot have those kind of negative rushing numbers and successful. We have a lot of work ahead of us to do in this category."

Dale had rushing touchdowns of 9 and 22 yards in the first quarter for a 12-0 Westran lead. Salisbury answered the call with a pair of touchdown passes having junior quarterback Grant Biere connecting with senior receiver Jackson King for scores of 69 and 33 yards respectively. King made the extra-point kicks to give the Panthers a 14-12 lead with 5:45 left in the second quarter.

"I was pleased how well our guys hung in there during the first quarter when we fell behind by two touchdowns early but fought back to score two of our own by taking the lead in the second quarter," Panthers coach Green said. "But what really hurt us was that big scoring play before the first half ended. It gave Westran momentum to open the third quarter. Another difference maker was that there were three drives that we did not finish. If we could have scored on those, we might have pulled out a win."

Biere finished the night completing 23 of 42 passes, and he threw two interceptions. King accounted for 194 yards from his 10 receptions and freshman receiver Cooper Francis made nine catches for a gain of 124. Salisbury junior Gabe Haines went 27 yards on four catches.

Westran junior quarterback Derrick Merritt managed to orchestrate a pair of late scoring drives before halftime arrived that aided the Hornets cause.

A defensive pick by junior Garrett Adler gave Westran ball possession at the Panthers' 17, and two plays later Dale ran the football in from the 6 for the 18-14 go-ahead score.

Sean Mendez made his varsity debut at tight end a memorable one. The 6-foot-1 junior came down with three receptions for 132 yards and a score. All three catches went for more than 50 yards but one of them would have been about a 70-yard touchdown reception that was taken away due to a blocking penalty.

In the second quarter, Mendez made a leaping catch about 12 yards from the line of scrimmage in the middle of the field, shook off a couple of would-be tacklers, reversed his tracks and eluded two more tackles as he sprinted along the northeast sidelines for a 56-yard touchdown. His score with 0:09 left in the first half delivered the Hornets breathing room to open the third quarter leading 24-14.

"It felt good that I was able to break tackles on my receptions and find some green area to run," Mendez said. "The one that counted for a touchdown was special. As I made the catch I saw two of them coming at me and spun around to get loose. I ran the opposite way and back-stepped away to get myself free down the sideline. I had a teammate ahead of me that I put my trust in, and he was able to get himself between me and the Salisbury player. I used my speed to go the rest of the way for the touchdown."

Merritt threw for 138 yards on 4-for-10 passing, two touchdowns and he was picked once. He also connected with senior Calvin Binder for a 6-yard gain.

Merritt rushed 14 times for 85 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Dale scored his fourth touchdown with 9:11 remaining in the contest with a 38-yard run.

"A big difference was our ability to overcome adversity early in the game when Salisbury answered us with their two touchdowns but moved ahead 14-12 in the second quarter. Last year when things like that happened it kicked us in the butt and we lost," Dale said. "We are a stronger team mentally now. We were determined to stay in this together and do what was needed to make it work for our benefit and win."

Both Westran and Salisbury are at home against LCC members come Friday, Sept. 4. The Hornets welcome Knox County of Edina, who lost 40-8 at home against Sweet Springs.

The Panthers contend with Paris, who suffered a 36-0 loss to Harrisburg.