





The Lady Spartans tennis team played its first contest of the 2020 fall season at home Tuesday and lost 2-7 to Palmyra .

This was a day Moberly chose to recognize the program's seven senior players and their respective parents in lieu of the traditional final regular season home match for fear that the COVID-19 pandemic potentially could cause player illness or force events to cancel.

While Moberly celebrated victories from singles players Liz Latson, an 8-2 winner at No. 5 against Bianca Perkins and No. 6 Lily Tagai defeating Rylee Ingram 8-5, the No. 1 singles match arguably was the most dramatic competition viewed on the courts.

The top draw pitted Ashton Martin of the Lady Spartans and Palmyra's Kaitlyn Rindom, and it took the senior netters one hour, 44 minutes of play to determine a victor.

"The wind was definitely a challenge because when playing on one side of the court it was at your back so it would carry your ball, and the other side your hitting into the wind. It was a little difficult knowing I had to alter the way I hit the ball," Martin said. "My opponent is a really good tennis player. She went through the same challenge and I believe we were equal to one another in our style of play on the court. We made each chase the ball and run a lot. Because we both were able to pretty much keep the ball in play, this caused our games to last as long as it did."

Martin held a 7-6 lead on Rindom needing just one more win to secure the match, but Rindom of Palmyra rallied to win three in a row and earn this hard-fought match victory with a 9-7 result.

"I ended up making mistakes. She (Rindom) was able to drive her shot toward the back corner and this was my weakness as I had trouble returning a backhand on those placements," Martin said. "Despite the loss, I was pleased in how well I played. There were a lot of close 30-all deuces that we played. It was a good, even battle between us and it was fun."

Martin emerged from playing in the fifth spot to becoming Moberly's No. 1 singles player.

"At first I became really scared to be placed in this position because you always come up against the best tennis player from the other team, and I did not know if I was really ready to handle this. Right now I do not feel like I compare to our No. 1 and No. 2 players of last year that graduated (Molly Green and Maddie Meystrik) because the two of them were pretty great for their last two or three years," Ashton said. "Molly and our former assistant coach Ed Lewis have come to help us out, and our new coaches have done a really good job of becoming involved to help us out. It was nerve-racking for me playing No. 1 today for the first time, but I was able to settle my nerves and have some fun."

Martin first became interested in tennis as a sixth grader when she participated in a Moberly Parks and Recreation Department summer tennis program, and this led her to join the high school program as a freshmen.

"I just really fell in love with it. Tennis is kind of relaxing in its own way, and it's something fun to do with a friend," Martin said. "I believe toward the end of last season going into today my game has been more consistent, and I'm doing a better job getting my serves in and better strokes. Maggie (Smith) and I play tennis together a lot, playing long matches as each of us will rally. We've really helped one another grow and become better tennis players because of this."

Martin and Smith, the Lady Spartans No. 2 singles play, pair-up to serve as Moberly's top doubles team this season. Martin said playing the baseline happens to be the strength for both of them.

"Coach told us she did not think having two strong baseline players together as a doubles team would be a good idea. In practices, coach would mix us top four singles players in different combinations playing doubles matches, but it turned out when Maggie and I were doubles partners we ended up being the best fit and played better," Martin said. "We are excited that today we get to play with each other as the No. 1 doubles team and hope this will continue. But if things turn out differently and coach wants something different we're both good with that."

In other Moberly varsity singles results Tuesday; No. 2 Maggie Smith lost 2-8 to Mara Gottman, No. 3 Jadyn Davidson lost 4-8 to Jaynee Durst, No. 4 Kristyn Kruse lost 3-8 to Reese Gottman.

The Lady Spartans lost all three varsity doubles matches to Palmyra. Martin and Smith lost their No. 1 bout 2-8 to Rindom and Mara Gottman. Davidson and Kruse lost 2-8 to Durst and Ingram. Latson and Lea lost at No. 3 to Reese Gottman and Perkins by a score of 8-9.

Jayvee doubles results for Moberly were the following. Tagai and Aleiya Meyers won 6-2, Catelyn Roberts and Rachael Morgan won 6-1, and the duo of Roberts and Hallie Kroner also won 6-3. The doubles partners of Sam Carl and Teagan Smith, Hallie Kroner and Shiann Goon, and Myers and Goon, all lost by identical 2-6 scores. Teagan Smith and Emily O'Laughlin lost 3-6.

Moberly senior tennis players recognized were Martin, Smith, Davidson, Latson, Goon, Anah Clickner and Cheyenne Lea.

The Lady Spartans were scheduled to compete Wednesday at Marshall and host Hannibal on Sept. 10.