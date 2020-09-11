





Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball coach Dina Herzog said the scores didn’t indicate how well the girls played Thursday night on the road against the Blair Oaks Falcons.

While entering the match at 1-1 in the Tri-County Conference, the Lady Pirates had high hopes of going into Wardsville and coming away with a win against probably the No. 1 team in the conference. At least that was the plan. Unfortunately, Blair Oaks wasn’t in the giving mood at home while beating Boonville in three straight sets 19-25-, 10-25 and 14-25.

The loss dropped Boonville to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the Tri-County Conference.

Herzog said she knew Blair Oaks would be good. "I think we surprised them with our aggressive serving,"Herzog said. "They didn’t run much middle but set the ball outside to keep our middles on the move. As the evening progressed our blocking got better and we had several touches to slow the ball down. We didn’t generate an offense on the touches. We gave too many free balls and Blair Oaks took advantage. Our defense will continue to get better as the season progresses and we will mix up our offense to confuse the block. I thought Jodie Bass played excellent defense and Kennedy Renfrow put the ball in the setters hands on serve receive."

Bass was definitely one of the reasons why the Lady Pirates were able to keep it close at times while leading the team with six service points along with four kills on 17 attack attempts, 12 digs and two blocks. Kennedy also played well from the back row as the libero with 18 digs and one service point. Madison Smith finished the match with five service points, four kills on 24 attack attempts, three blocks and two digs. Nora Morris had four service points with six assists, five digs, three kills on 20 attack attempts and one block while Addi Brownfield added a team-leading 18 digs and 11 assists to go along with four kills on 16 attack attempts, Lillian Rohrbach with two kills on eight attack attempts with one block, Genae Hodge with two kills on seven attack attempts, Sophi Waibel with one service points, one block and one dig and Hope Mesik with two digs.

Boonville also fell in two straight in the JV match against Blair Oaks, losing 7-25 and 10-25.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said Blair Oaks has a very strong team both offensively and defensively. "With that being said, my girls played hard,"Herzog said. "I was really impressed with our passing. We served-received well, but just couldn’t finish the offense. The girls had some amazing digs."

Addy Nichols led the Lady Pirates JV with five digs along with two blocks and one kill. Addie Hubach finished the match with five digs and two kills while Ashlen Homan added five digs, Abby Fuemmeler with four digs and one assist, Kylee Turner with two service points, one dig and one assist, Claire Witting with one dig, Kinley Fox with one block and Cassidy Bishop and Genae Hodge each with one kill.

In the JV C-team match, Boonville fell in two straight by the scores of 19-25 and 12-25.

Boonville JV C-team coach Brittney Lowe said unfortunately the girls didn’t play well together as a team and because of that we lost both games. "I think we are fundamentally a better team than what we showed in tonight’s game and I think because of our lack of communication we didn’t finish on top like we should have," Lowe said.

Cassidy Bishop had six assists, four service points and one dig to lead the Lady Pirates JV C-team. Claire Witting finished the match with 10 digs while Ava Parman added four service points, four kills and one assist, Heather Hall with two kills, two digs, one block and one service point, Ava Esser with two kills and two digs, Twelva Mason with four kills and one block, Ashlen Homan with four digs, Kinley Fox with three digs and Molly Schuster with two service points and one dig.