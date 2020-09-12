Compiled by Chuck Embree
North Central Missouri Conference
NCMCAll
Moberly-2-0
Kirksville-2-0
Hannibal-2-0
Mexico-1-1
Marshall-1-2
Fulton-0-2
Sept. 11 Results
Hannibal 41, Ft. Zumwalt West 21
Mexico 60, Orchard Farm 34
Odessa 35, Marshall 0
Sept. 12 Games
Moberly at Excelsior Sprng, 4 pm
Fulton at Richmond, 1 pm
Christian of O’Fallon at Kirksville, 7 pm
Sept. 18 Games
Kirksville at Moberly (HC)
Hannibal at Fulton
Marshall at Mexico
Lewis &Clark Conference
LCCAll
Westran2-03-0
Harrisburg2-02-1
Fayette1-02-1
Marceline1-01-1
Paris2-12-1
Knox Co.0-20-2
Scotland Co.0-30-3
Salisbury0-30-3
Sept. 11 Results
Westran 56, St. Joseph Christian 6
Harrisburg 36, Salisbury 0
Paris 16, Scotland Co. 8
Slater 42, Fayette 26
Sept. 12 Games
Marceline at Knox Co., 3 pm
Sept. 18 Games
Westran at Harrisburg
Paris at Knox County
Salisbury at Carrollton
Marceline at Fayette
St. Joseph at Scotland County
Clarence Cannon Conference
CCCAll
Monroe City1-03-0
Centralia1-02-0
Clark County1-02-1
Palmyra-3-0
Macon-0-2
Brookfield0-12-1
Highland0-12-1
South Shelby0-10-3
Sept. 11 Results
Palmyra 51, Hallsville 16
Centralia 20, Brookfield 0
Clark Co.26, Highland 14
Monroe City 62, South Shelby 14
Macon did not play
Sept. 18 Games
Highland at Macon
Centralia at Monroe City
Palmyra at Brookfield
South Shelby at Clark County
Eastern Missouri Conference
EMCAll
South Callaway2-02-1
Wright City1-03-0
Bowling Green1-01-2
Clopton1-11-1
North Callaway1-11-1
Montgomery Co.1-11-2
Mark Twain0-10-1
Louisiana0-30-3
Van-Far--
Sept. 11 Results
Bowling Green 56, Mont. Co. 32
Clopton at N.Callaway CANCEL
S. Callaway 55, Louisiana 12
Wright City 21, Winfield 14
Sept. 12 Games
Mark Twain at Van-Far, 7 pm
Sept. 18 Games
Bowling Green at Wright City
Louisiana at Clopton
Mark Twain at MOMilitary Acad.
S. Callaway at Montgomery Co.