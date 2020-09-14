





The Lady Spartans tennis team defeated School of the Osage in a tie breaker Saturday and won first place at the Lady Pirate Open tournament held at Boonville High School.

The event allowed each of the four participating schools to enter two singles players and two doubles teams for competition in this round-robin event.

Senior Jadyn Davidson and sophomore Lilly Tagai played at No. 1 doubles while seniors Liz Latson and Cheyenne Lea were partners at No. 2.

Moberly first year girls head tennis coach Melissa Davidson said the final wins of the day achieved by both doubles teams by scores of 8-0 and 8-1 against Osage respectively were crucial for the Lady Spartans to hoist the first place trophy.

"Jadyn had a great net game helping put away a lot of points while Lilly really stepped up as a with some great baseline plays and down the line shots. Their win gave us a point spread of 16-16, meaning the winner of the No. 2 doubles match would win the tournament," Lady Spartans tennis coach Davidson said. "The win pulled off by Liz and Cheyenne gave us an overall tie for first with Osage. It went to a point spread, and we won 24-17."

Moberly knocked off Boonville and Fulton by identical 3-1 match victories, and finished 2-2 against Osage.

Each doubles team won all three of their round-robin matches. Seniors Maggie Smith played at No. 1 singles and Ashton Martin at No. 2. Smith dropped all three of her competitions while Martin went 2-1. Meanwhile, sophomore Hallie Kroner was present to serve as an alternate if needed.

Moberly netters have three dates of competition scheduled this week. They host Kirksville on Monday, travel Tuesday to face Father Tolton Regional Catholic in Columbia, and come Thursday Mexico is scheduled to pay a visit here.