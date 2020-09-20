





The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade volleyball team picked up two straight wins last Thursday at home against Sweet Springs by the scores of 25-20 and 25-23.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said the girls served the ball very well the first set. "Sweet Springs had a couple of girls who could jump serve and the girls were taken back,"Griffin said. "They adjusted and finished the game strong. The second set we missed serves from players who usually give us points, but others stepped up. We fell behind and came back strong to take the win. Reagan Wilson really stepped up her leadership on the court. She took control and made some really good passes for our setters."

Ellise Kirchner led the Lady Warriors with seven assists while Mabry Caton added six assists, two digs and two aces. Riley Wilson added five kills and one dig while Randi Cottrell had five aces, Delaney Rowlett with five kills, Bella Imhoff with three kills and one dig, Reagan Wilson with three digs, Addison Johnson with three assists and Lauren Thompson with one kill.

In the seventh grade match, Ss. Peter & Paul fell to Sweet Springs in two straight sets 16-25 and 18-25.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Mariah Smith said it took a little bit for the girls to realize they could play right alongside Sweet Springs. "Lauren and Avery’s serving really picked up the team’s spirit and helped them to keep fighting to win," Smith said. "This group of girls never give us and that attitude is what kept this game close."

Isabel Alvizio finished the game with four aces, three digs and one assist for the Lady Warriors. Avery Rapp added five aces and one dig while Katie Drummond had two aces and two digs, Aubrey Frederick with two kills and one dig, Charlotte Rohrbach with three kills and one ace, Lauren Venable with one ace, one dig and one assist, Elizabeth Eichelberger with two digs and Emerson Comegys with one ace.