





Moberly High School senior Madison Bates has visions of becoming a tattoo artist as her career choice following graduation scheduled for May of 2021.

With this in mind, Lady Spartans softball player Bates shines in the spotlight as a Moberly Monitor-Index featured athlete.

Bates is into her second year of varsity softball playing under head coach Ryan Taylor and assistant coach Ashley Crutchfield. She spends time playing right field and catcher.

Moberly (4-10) recently won the Cairo Lady 'Cats Tournament held Sept. 19 and were on tap to host Putnam County of Unionville on Monday, Sept. 21. On Tuesday the Lady Spartans were to compete at Mexico and Moberly is scheduled to host Kirksville on Thursday.

In addition to playing softball, Bates is involved in the Moberly Art Club and Spanish Club.

Madison's parents are Chris and Christy Bates, and her 12-year old sister is Mallory.

Bates is looking to attend college after high school to complete most of her general studies but is not sure the location, and then plans to transfer to Kansas City Art Institute and pursue a business degree so she can own and operate her own tattoo business.

Here is getting to know Madison a little better.

Favorite TV Show & Movie?

Her favorite television show is Solar Deposits, and movie is Super Dark Times.

If you were president of the U.S., name 3 key things you would want to accomplish.

Madison said she would help lead the way to end systematic racism, pay off the U.S. Debt, and find a means to make attending college much more affordable for everyone.

Name 3 things on your Bucket List of things to do in your lifetime.

"I want to open a small business, be the maid of honor at my sister's wedding, and be successful in two different areas of study," Bates said.

If you had the ability to go back in time, what date or time period would you want to explore and explain why.

"I would want to go back to the days surrounding the 9/11 tragedy because I've always wanted to see our country came together after this terrorist attack," Bates said.