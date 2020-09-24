The pitching duel between Tolton senior Paige Bedsworth and Rock Bridge senior Ella Schouten almost didn’t happen Wednesday night.

The pair of all-staters are two of the best pitchers in mid-Missouri.

Both teams were undefeated heading into the matchup.

But Bruins head coach Lisa Alvis planned on holding Schouten out of Wednesday’s contest against Tolton to save her for their Columbia Public Schools rivalry game at Hickman the following night.

Alvis changed her mind, however, upon arriving at American Legion Park. Schouten was in the circle warming up for Rock Bridge before the bottom of the first.

Mid-Missouri fans weren’t denied a matchup between two of Columbia’s best — and neither pitcher disappointed in the least. Schouten and Bedsworth combined for 35 strikeouts in a game featuring no runs the first 10 innings.

Their matchup extended beyond dueling in the circle.

Rock Bridge (13-0) remained undefeated behind Schouten’s RBI single with two outs in the top of the 11th for a 1-0 victory.

Schouten struck out 16 and gave up only four hits in seven total innings, while classmate Maren Jones came out of the bullpen and threw four scoreless innings in relief.

"The thing that sets us apart from other teams is that we have a deep pitching staff," Alvis said after the game. "I have four varsity-caliber pitchers that I feel comfortable with throwing at any time."

Bedsworth, who finished with 19 strikeouts and pitched all 11 innings in the loss for Tolton (13-1), set the tone early Wednesday, just 24 hours removed from tossing a perfect game in the Trailblazers’ 10-0 victory over Hallsville.

Bedsworth began with three consecutive strikeouts and struck out seven of the first nine batters she faced. The top of Rock Bridge’s order — Maddie Snider, Cydney Fullerton and Schouten — went 2-for-13 combined. Schouten had both hits.

Schouten matched zeroes with Bedsworth through six innings. Schouten was on a pitch count and was pulled after throwing 77 pitches.

Jones entered in the seventh and allowed just two hits over four near-flawless frames.

"I wouldn’t want anyone else out there for me," Schouten said after the game.

The Trailblazers’ best shot of escaping with a win came in the ninth. Freshman Madison Uptegrove sent a line drive to deep right field for a triple, and the Bruins intentionally walked Bedsworth and senior Allie Widmer to load the bases with one out.

Junior Sophie Angel came to the plate with a chance for a walk-off win.

"We didn’t want their best to ever beat us," Alvis said on the decision to walk Bedsworth and Widmer. "… It was a gut feeling call from our coaching staff and it ended up working out in our favor."

Angel sent Jones’ third offering to center field, appearing to be deep enough for Tolton’s courtesy runner Margot Mills to tag and secure the win.

Yet that didn’t happen. A rocket of a throw from Snider to catcher Abby Hay saved the game for Rock Bridge.

"Bang-bang play at the plate," Tolton head coach Taylor Bartlett said. "I felt like (Snider) was going to have to make a perfect throw and she did. … I thought it was a 50-50 chance we score on that.

"I would send (Mills) again."

Two innings later, Schouten’s RBI single gave the Bruins the lead. Then she re-entered the circle for the bottom of the 11th and finished things off with three strikeouts.

"You’ve got to tip your cap to Ella Schouten," Bartlett said. "She threw a great game and she is a great pitcher."

Despite the defeat, Bedsworth moved to the brink of history. Her 19 strikeouts for Tolton moved her one away from 1,000 in her career.

Bartlett referred to Bedsworth as a "once in a generation pitcher."

According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association, 10 pitchers have reached 1,000 career strikeouts. Maggie Robbins was the last to reach the 1,000 club in 2019 for Southwest (Washburn). The state record of 1,109 strikeouts was set by Hannah Harman from Walnut Grove in 2010.

Tolton is scheduled to play at Mexico at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Rock Bridge is slated to play at Hickman at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.