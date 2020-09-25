The lake level was 658.6; generation of 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.6 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 72 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.6 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Roger Cook and Corey Cook won the Lake Area Firefighters Tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 20.16 pounds.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows. White bass and hybrids: Good on spoons. Catfish: Good on cut shad and sunfish.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs and plastic worms along main channel logs and rocks. White bass: Good on topwater lures when fish are surfacing.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Choppo and Whopper Plopper topwater lures and finesse plastic worms around main lake docks and wave breaks. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under main lake docks. White bass: Good on topwater lures when fish are surfacing along main lake points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on 1-ounce jigs in brush piles 20 feet deep or on square bill crankbaits and Texas-rigged Brush Hogs in brush or along docks 1 to 8 feet deep in backs of coves and creeks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 20 feet deep. Catfish: Good drifting skipjack herring or cut shad along the main lake and flats in creeks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on jigs, shaky head and Texas-rigged plastic worms in brush 8 to 15 feet deep, Zara Spooks and buzz baits on rocky main lake banks or Chatterbaits, topwater lures and jigs around docks in backs of coves. Crappie: Slow shooting jigs under main lake docks or trolling crankbaits on points. White bass: Good on topwater lures and Roostertails around shad schools halfway back in creeks and coves. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad in the middle of creek channels.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on shaky head worms and square bill crankbaits in brush piles on points. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 4 to 20 feet deep in brush around shad schools. Catfish: Good on jigs or drifting cut shad through shad schools.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures, suspending stickbaits and shallow-running crankbaits on main lake points or jigs and shaky head worms around docks halfway back in coves. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 8 to 12 feet deep.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on 10-inch plastic worms, jigs and square bill crankbaits around brush piles halfway back in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs 6 feet deep around docks. White bass: Good on chuggers with jig trailers along main lake points. Catfish: Fair tight-lining with cut shad.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.