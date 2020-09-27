





The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team circled the wagon Thursday night on the road against the Versailles Tigers.

In desperate need of a win to inch closer to the .500 mark in the Tri-County Conference, the Lady Pirates once again relied on the long ball of Alexis Albin and the pitching of sophomore Abby Pulliam to beat the Tigers 7-0.

While the win was the ninth of the season for Boonville in 13 games, it was only the second win in six games in the TCC.

Boonville softball coach Christie Zoeller said the team came out and played a good all around game. "Abby (Pulliam) had a great night on the mound, earning her second shutout of the season,"Zoeller said. "Our defense also played well behind her. I think our bats struggled a little tonight. We struggled staying back and really squaring up and hitting the ball hard. We also looked at too many third strikes. This is what we will take from this game to work on and improve upon for the next game. We have to be more aggressive and hit good pitches. With that being said, this was a great win for this Lady Pirate team. These ladies are working hard every game and are really trusting themselves and each other. This is a huge improvement over the past few years and the future looks bright for this team if they continue to trust each other and play as a team."

Although the game wound up going the full seven, Boonville never trailed in the game against Versailles. The Lady Pirates also scored one run in each of the first-two innings. In the first inning, Kourtney Kendrick led off with a double and scored on the RBI-single to left by Brooke Eichelberger. Meanwhile, in the second inning, Albin led off with her third home run of the season to left to extend the lead to 2-0.

Albin’s home run was the 14th of the season for the Lady Pirates, who now have seven players on the team with at least one home run. Daylynn Baker leads the team with four homers.

Boonville also scored runs in the fourth and fifth innings of play. In the fourth, Rachel Massa led off the inning with a single and later scored on the single by Kendrick. Alexis Trigg then singled and scored on the ground out to second by Baker to make it 4-0.

Meanwhile, in the fifth, the Lady Pirates tacked on three more runs on one walk, one error and singles each by Pulliam, Massa and Olivia Eichelberger to extend the lead to 7-0.

That’s all it took for Pulliam to notch her ninth win of the season in 12 games. While improving to 9-3 on the season, Pulliam gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out five batters. The sophomore hurler also lowered her ERA for the season to 2.47 in 70 2/3 innings pitched. She also has 59 strikeouts.

Joscelynn Marriott took the loss for Versailles.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Massa went 3-for-4 with one RBI to up her average for the season to .436. Kendrick was 2-for-5 with a single, double and one RBI. Kendrick raised her season average to .354 with her second double of the season. Pulliam also had two hits and drove in one run while Albin finished with a home run and one RBI, Brooke Eichelberger with a RBI-single, Emma West, Alexis Trigg and Olivia Eichelberger each with one single and Daylynn Baker with one RBI.

For Versailles, Maris Ollison doubled while Joscelynn Marriott singled.