The Eli Drinkwitz era at Missouri officially began with Saturday’s 38-19 loss against No. 2 Alabama.

Years down the line, trivia questions may be asked about the Tigers’ season opener: Who scored the first touchdown of Drinkwitz’s tenure? (Tyler Badie). What was the first play Drinkwitz called? (An end-around to Damon Hazelton for no gain).

The first 2020 edition of Key Play looks at the answer as to who caused and is credited with Missouri’s first turnover of the Drinkwitz era.

Although the game’s result wasn’t in doubt when the play happened, a deeper examination of the play shows potential for an experienced and quick Tiger defense to make an impact going forward.

The setup

Missouri trailed 35-6 at the end of the third quarter, with Alabama head coach Nick Saban replacing starting quarterback Mac Jones with five-star recruit and backup Bryce Young soon after halftime.

The Crimson Tide weren’t exceptional on offense but appeared to move the ball at the pace they wanted most of the game. That includes their first drive of the fourth quarter.

The drive, which started at Alabama’s 25-yard line, eventually entered the red zone.

After the Tiger defense forced losses of two yards each on first and second downs, followed by a false start penalty on Alabama, the Tide faced third-and-19 at Missouri’s 28-yard line.

The formation

As Alabama faced a long third-down conversion, Missouri teased a blitz with five players at the line of scrimmage. The Crimson Tide had four wide receivers and a running back in their shotgun formation.

Missouri’s personnel from left to right: defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat, with two hands in the turf; linebacker Nick Bolton, who was standing; defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside, with one hand in the ground; linebacker Cameron Wilkins, who was standing; and defensive end/outside linebacker Tre Williams, who was standing.

Having only three defensive linemen on the play was a look shown several times throughout the game against Alabama. Last Wednesday, Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said the Tigers’ base defense is evolving into a 3-4 shell.

This formation was clearly designed to defend long pass plays, as six defensive backs were off the line of scrimmage.

The play

As the ball was snapped, Bolton didn't blitz, dropping back into short-pass coverage, namely against Alabama backup running back Trey Sanders.

Whiteside charged Alabama center Landon Dickerson, pushing him into the Crimson Tide’s left guard, Deonte Brown. Jeffcoat went 1-on-1 with Alabama’s right tackle, Kendall Randolph, and got by him, which forced Young to step up in the pocket and avoid the sack — at least initially.

Wilkins and Williams ran a cross stunt, which took Wilkins into 6-foot-6, 312-pound Crimson Tide left tackle Alex Leatherwood, expected to be a first-round 2021 NFL draft choice. Wilkins, at 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, knocked Leatherwood to the turf.

With the other three blitzers having achieved their primary objectives for the play, Williams had a free run at Young, with Alabama’s right guard fixated on Bolton.

Williams used his speed to get by Emil Ekiyor and sack Young, with the hit jarring the ball loose.

Bolton, the closest Tiger to the loose ball, picked it up and was quickly tackled by Dickerson.

The aftermath

Missouri took over at its own 43-yard line. Two plays into that drive was Tiger quarterback Shawn Robinson’s pass to Badie for the first Missouri touchdown under Drinkwitz.

Alabama added a field goal later in the quarter before Connor Bazelak ran for a touchdown on the game’s final play.

Missouri had its hands full against Alabama and will face another ranked opponent in No. 21 Tennessee on Saturday, but the odds don’t appear as stacked against the Tigers.

Missouri won 50-17 the last time it played in Knoxville, which was two years ago. However, much of the MU team has changed since then, while the Volunteers have only improved under Jeremy Pruitt.

Missouri didn’t sustain a pass rush until the fourth quarter against Alabama, but it eventually figured out some tendencies of the Alabama offensive line, one of the best front units in the country.

That should be a good sign of things to come.

