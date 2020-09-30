Tolton head coach Taylor Bartlett completely trusted ace pitcher Paige Bedsworth to get the Trailblazers back on track Tuesday.

Better yet, the senior further cemented her place in history.

Tolton started the season with 13 consecutive wins before losing close games to Rock Bridge and Mexico. Bedsworth entered Tuesday night’s game against New Bloomfield with 999 career strikeouts as she sought to lead Tolton back into the win column.

Bedsworth carried the weight of becoming the 11th player in Missouri State High School Activities Association history to reach 1,000 career strikeouts as well as keeping Tolton from its first three-game losing streak since 2018.

Bedsworth’s answer was simple: near perfection.

She fired 12 strikeouts and a no-hitter in the Trailblazers’ 9-0 victory over New Bloomfield at American Legion Park.

"She’s had a great career so far," Bartlett said. "Hopefully we have a few more games left. Hopefully we’ve got a chance to play until the state championship.

"... 1,000 strikeouts is really a great accomplishment."

Freshman Madison Uptegrove led Tolton (14-2) with three RBIs and three runs in the rout.

Bedsworth struck out five of the first six batters she faced while New Bloomfield (8-5) struggled defensively. New Bloomfield committed two errors in the first inning that led to an RBI sacrifice fly from Allie Widmer and another run when Uptegrove scored on a passed ball.

After that, New Bloomfield freshman Peityn Thomas held the Trailblazers in check until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Uptegrove hit a two-run home run.

Bartlett said the approach his team had at the plate was one of the best he’s seen all year, and it showed in the bottom of the sixth. Tolton cycled through its lineup and got RBIs from Olivia Mobley, Uptegrove, Bedsworth and Widmer to take a 9-0 lead.

Bedsworth followed her RBI single by returning to the circle to cap off her no-hitter.

"I just tried not to think about it," Bedsworth said about closing in on 1,000 strikeouts. "I just think about it (as) another game and another batter. My goal is to always strike a batter out no matter what."

Yet it was still surreal to achieve a goal Bedsworth has been talking about with her parents since playing varsity as a freshman.

The Trailblazers are scheduled to play at St. Dominic (8-10) on Wednesday.