Eldon sweeps Eugene, Camdenton falls to Hickman, Osage swept by Fatima and Versailles drops match to California

Eldon sweeps Eugene

Eldon recorded another sweep Tuesday night against Eugene and the Mustangs left little doubt, winning in three sets (25-9, 25-10, 25-17).

Caroline Beckmann led the Mustang attack by smacking down 17 kills while Jade Hall added six kills and Haley Henderson recorded four. Beckmann also posted five service aces while Tatum Frank, Taylor Henderson, Haley and Adelle Wood served two aces each and Addie Davis put together 23 assists.

Frank helped to thwart any threat from Eugene by leading the defensive effort with eight digs while Beckmann had seven, Davis had five and both Hendersons added four each. Beckmann and Hall also recorded three blocks each while Cassidy Prater and Sydni Halderman added two blocks of their own.

Eldon (13-4-1, 5-2 Tri-County Conference) will host the 38th Annual Eldon Tournament on Saturday.

Camdenton falls to Hickman

Camdenton hosted Hickman Tuesday night and fell in four sets (26-28, 25-27, 25-23, 24-26).

Camdenton (18-5-3, 3-1 Ozark Conference) will visit Waynesville on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Osage swept by Fatima

Osage was on the road at Fatima Tuesday night and the Indians were swept in three sets (22-25, 16-25, 23-25).

Osage (12-7-1, 2-1 Tri-County Conference) visits Hallsville on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Versailles drops match to California

Versailles hosted California Tuesday night and lost to the Pintos in two sets.

Versailles (0-17, 0-4 Tri-County Conference) will visit Southern Boone on Monday at 5 p.m.