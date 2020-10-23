Lakers chosen among the best of the Class 4 District 5 Tournament
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 5 FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Bolivar senior Katie Brooks
-Willard junior Syndi Fletcher
Catchers
-Bolivar junior April Zeno
-Rolla junior Kiera Chrisco
-Willard junior Ryley Ritchey
Outfield
-Camdenton senior Emma Rakes
-Bolivar senior Emme Hall
-Willard senior Kaile Crews
Infield
-Camdenton senior Sadie Stockman
-Rolla junior Makenzie McCarter
-Bolivar junior Avery McClure
-Marshfield junior Alaura Padgett
-Willard freshman Alyson Miller
Utility
-West Plains sophomore Zoey Williams
-Rolla junior Zoey Barr
DP
-West Plains junior Jacie Cotter
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 5 SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
-West Plains freshman Alyssa Joyner
-Rolla freshman Madison Hamby
Catchers
-West Plains junior Emmy Howell
-Marshfield sophomore Kirsten Ward
Outfield
-Camdenton freshman Zoe Lockhert
-Bolivar junior Jadyn Hamilton
-West Plains senior Destiny Magnuson
-Marshfield senior Takiya Douglas
-Bolivar senior Karissa Rickman
Infield
-Camdenton senior Katy Pitts
-Camdenton senior Kylee Moore
-Marshfield junior Ally Harrison
-Bolivar senior Ashton Lynn
-Rolla senior Maycie Montgomery
-West Plains junior Kylie Kitttrell
-Bolivar junior Shae Smith
-Willard freshman Reece Anderson
-Rolla sophomore Taylor Heimbaugh
Utility
-Hillcrest senior Halle Pyle
-Willard sophomore Abby McMillin
DP
-Camdenton junior Mackenzie Daniels