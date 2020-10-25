Osage unable to slow down state-ranked Blair Oaks, Camdenton stymied by Rolla in regular season finale and Versailles to take on St. Michael the Archangel in opening round of districts

Osage unable to slow down state-ranked Blair Oaks

For about the first 15 minutes of game time, School of the Osage responded every time Blair Oaks delivered a blow.

Unfortunately for the Indians, the efficient Falcons offense continued to deliver blows in a 61-14 win in the regular season finale. Osage and Blair Oaks were tied at 14 early in the second quarter, but when the Falcons went ahead with 9:50 left before halftime, it started an avalanche that turned into 47 unanswered points to end the game.

Blair Oaks got started with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Hair to Levi Haney just over three minutes into the game and Osage came back with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Brockton McLaughlin to Hunter Graber. The Falcons came back on the ensuing drive with a Hair 15-yard touchdown run and at the start of the second quarter, McLaughlin and Graber connected again for a 22-yard touchdown pass on a 4th-and-10 play.

It was all Blair Oaks the rest of the way as the team ranked fourth in Class 3, entering the regular season finale, played like it.

Hair found Carson Prenger for a 17-yard touchdown pass and a McLaughlin interception on the next Osage drive led to a 20-yard touchdown run for Jayden Purdy to make it 28-14. The Falcons took advantage of another interception not long after and Hair hit Prenger for a 29-yard touchdown pass with just over four minutes left in the half. Hair threw his fourth touchdown pass of the night just before the half, finding Jake Closser for a 45-yard strike, to put the Falcons up 41-14.

Purdy started the second half with a 93-yard kickoff return to the house, Hair connected with Prenger for a 12-yard touchdown pass and a Closser interception returned 36 yards for a touchdown finished up the scoring for the night.

McLaughlin finished the night completing eight of his 20 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also led the Indians on the ground with 16 carries for 105 yards.

Grader led all Osage receivers with four catches for 70 yards while Keigan Vaughn added a 32-yard catch and Drew Elley finished with a trio of receptions for 28 yards. Eric Hood rushed 19 times for 54 yards and Jesse Wermuth totaled six carries for 14 yards.

Osage (3-6, 2-4 Tri-County Conference) finishes the season fourth in the Class 3 District 5 standings and the Indians will be hosting No. 5 Eldon (2-5) for the first round of the district playoffs Friday night at 7 p.m.

When these two sides met earlier this season on September 11, Osage beat Eldon 41-26 and the winner of Friday night’s game will go on to visit No. 1 Buffalo (7-2) in the district semifinals the following week.

Camdenton stymied by Rolla in regular season finale

Camdenton’s offense had trouble getting in gear and Rolla’s offense ran as an efficient machine in the regular season finale for both sides Friday night.

The Lakers were on the road for an Ozark Conference showdown with the Bulldogs and after the home side secured a 14-3 lead at halftime, Rolla kept the momentum on its way to a 28-10 win.

Rolla’s rushing attack proved to be relentless and it also ate up some clock as the Bulldogs finished with 324 rushing yards as a team while piling up 20 first downs. Hayden Fane paced the Bulldogs with 30 carries for 213 yards and two scores and Gage Klossner added 74 yards on the ground with 15 carries of his own while also hauling in a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Adam Hounsom who finished 3-6 on the night for 66 yards and a touchdown pass.

Meanwhile, Camdenton finished with just 11 first downs. Camdenton quarterback Jacob Wormsley completed 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 137 yards and a touchdown pass that went to Jadin Faulconer who hauled in three catches for 58 yards. Receiver Kam Durnin finished with a trio of catches for 33 yards and fellow receiver Cooper Ezard also had three receptions for 19 yards. The Lakers finished with 33 rushing yards as a team with Faulconer leading the way on 14 rushes for 52 yards.



Camdenton finishes the season 4-5 and will be the fifth seed in the Class 5 District 4 Tournament. The Lakers will visit No. 4 Jefferson City (3-6) in the first round Friday night at 7 p.m. The winner will move on to the district semifinals at No. 1 Washington (8-1) the following week.

Versailles to take on St. Michael the Archangel in opening round of districts

Versailles was unable to play its regular season finale at Eldon Friday night due to coronavirus concerns.

The Tigers (0-5) missed four of their games in the regular season but as long as enough players are healthy, the Tigers will be back for the start of district play next week.

Versailles finished fifth in the Class 2 District 7 standings and the team is scheduled to visit No. 4 St. Michael the Archangel (4-4) Friday night at 7 p.m. The winner of this first round battle will go on to visit No. 1 Butler (8-0) the following week in the district semifinals.