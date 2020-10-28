It is these kind of moments rivalries are made for. The Mustangs knocked off Warsaw in three sets, Osage did the same against California on home floor and now, both teams will meet for a district championship bout Thursday night.

Neither Eldon or Osage wasted much time Tuesday night in their district semifinal openers of the Class 3 District 9 Tournament. The Mustangs knocked off Warsaw in three sets, Osage did the same against California on home floor and now, both teams will meet for a district championship bout Thursday night.

Eldon (23-5-1) entered the tournament at Osage as the top seed and the Mustangs quickly took care of No. 4 Warsaw in three sets (25-8, 25-12, 25-15).

Eldon junior Caroline Beckmann spiked down 13 kills to lead the Mustang attack while senior Taylor Henderson added four kills, and senior Cassidy Prater, junior Jade Hall and junior Addison Duncan delivered a trio of kills each. There were 11 different players who recorded at least one kill and senior Addie Davis fueled those kills with 29 assists. Davis also put together six service aces while junior Tatum Frank added five and Beckmann had one.

Sophomore Haley Henderson posted eight digs to lead the defensive effort and both Davis and Frank contributed five each while freshman Sydni Halderman posted a trio of digs and both Taylor and Beckmann added a pair of digs each. Both freshman Jaci Mueller and Prater posted a block each.

Osage (17-12-1) entered the tournament as the third seed and avenged a sweep earlier in the season by taking down No. 2 California (25-23, 33-31, 25-22). The Pintos put up a fight, but the Indians seemed to have an answer every set.

Osage senior Sara Wolf led the Indians with 18 kills while fellow senior Carly Hambly posted 12, freshman Allison Steen added seven, senior Alisa Boswell finished with six and junior Adrienne Dubbs added three. Hambly served a pair of aces while junior Juliana Bryant had one and senior Paige Rowland put up 43 assists.

Junior Shelby Spriggs led Osage’s defensive efforts with 23 digs while Wolf had 13, Hambly had 10, Rowland added six and both Dubbs and sophomore Aubry Boren posted a trio of digs each. The Osage defense spent quite a bit of time above the net, too, as Steen recorded four blocks, Dubbs had three and Boswell finished with two.

When Osage and Eldon met earlier this season on October 1, it was a fight to the finish that took all five sets and Osage managed to come out on top (25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12).

Now, the stakes are higher as one team will win a district championship and the other will see their season come to an end. This next edition of the rivalry is set to take place at Osage Thursday night at 6 p.m.