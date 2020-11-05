Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that hunters checked 2,127 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Greene with 70 birds harvested, Maries with 58, and Franklin with 55.

For fall firearms turkey harvest results by county, go online to MDC’s website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

Hunters harvested 1,953 birds during the 2019 fall firearms turkey season. For more harvest results for past seasons, visit MDC online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey/turkey-reports/turkey-harvest-summaries-past-seasons.

Fall archery turkey hunting continues through Nov. 13 and resumes Nov. 25 through Jan. 15, 2021. Get more information about fall turkey hunting from MDC’s 2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fall-deer-and-turkey-hunting-regulations-and-information.