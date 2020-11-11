The Southeastern Conference schedule for this weekend lost a fourth game to COVID-19 on Wednesday as No. 12 Georgia at Missouri was postponed because the Tigers are short on players.

Among the three SEC games still on for this Saturday, Arkansas will visit No. 6 Florida without Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman on the sideline after he tested positive for the virus.

Pittman said he has had some body aches, but is otherwise doing OK. He is isolating in his guest house with his dog, he said.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t somewhat depressed,” Pittman said about missing the game.

No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State; No. 1 Alabama at LSU; and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee were all called off earlier this week. Both the Tigers-Bulldogs and Aggies-Volunteers games have been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

In all, six games across major college football have been called off so far this week including Memphis at Navy, Air Force at Wyoming and Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State. Overall, 54 games involving FBS teams have been canceled or postponed since major college football leagues began setting their fall schedules Aug. 26.

The SEC has said it is considering using Dec. 19 as a make up date for teams that are not involved in the league championship game that day.

Georgia and Missouri share no open dates the rest of the way, but could be made up on Dec. 19.

With the Crimson Tide on track to play in the SEC title game, Alabama-LSU is in danger of not being played at all without some serious juggling of schedules.

“We want to play Alabama. It’s a great rivalry for us,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. But he also said he had no idea when.

Orgeron said he expects most of his players in quarantine due to contact tracing back next week. Between injuries and COVID-19 issues, the Tigers were using punter Zach Von Rosenberg as the second-team quarterback in practice this week, Orgeron said.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said his team only had two positive cases as of Wednesday afternoon, but contact tracing had taken a toll on his roster. He said a couple of position groups were “greatly” impacted.

He said the weekend road trip to South Carolina, using a small locker room and taking a plane trip, led to the players being unavailable.

“We've got guys spread out all over but it's amazing on those air planes how close 6 feet is,” said Fisher, who was uncertain whether the Aggies would have enough players back to be able to play Mississippi on Nov. 21.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said his team would practice Saturday to try to keep the rhythm of a normal week, despite now having consecutive Saturdays off with last week's bye. He said players were given some time off to visit home, but it came with strict rules and a warning to be careful.

“Everyone trusts their family. I trust my family," Saban said. "But no one knows where Uncle Tommy has been.”