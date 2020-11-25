Under COVID Red Level, the following apply: No poor line or vacancy filling, no staff-hunter contact, no facility use allowed, 100% reservation allocation for residents only through in-season draw, non-residents only allowed to hunt with resident who has drawn a reservation and hunt positions will be pre-assigned.

In response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces that all managed waterfowl hunts will be designated COVID Red Level effective Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The moved is based on the recent Executive Order 20-19 from Governor Mike Parson extending the state of emergency in Missouri through March 31, 2021, along with consultations with local health departments, and concern for staff and public safety.

Earlier this year, MDC modified the 2020-2021 waterfowl managed hunt process to assure the safety of hunters and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. MDC set the following procedural levels for each conservation area: Red (most restrictive), Orange, Yellow, and Green (least restrictive).

The move to COVID Red Level applies to all managed waterfowl hunts at the following MDC conservation areas: B.K. Leach, Columbia Bottom, Duck Creek, Eagle Bluffs, Fountain Grove, Four Rivers, Grand Pass, Marais Temps Clair, Montrose, Nodaway Valley, Otter Slough, Ted Shanks, and Ten Mile Pond.

Under COVID Red Level, the following apply:

No poor line or vacancy filling, No staff-hunter contact, No facility use allowed, 100% reservation allocation for residents only through in-season draw, Non-residents only allowed to hunt with resident who has drawn a reservation, Hunt positions will be pre-assigned.

MDC asks all hunters that have drawn a hunting reservation to go to this website and do the steps listed below: huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/waterfowl-managed-hunts

Use the pill number to find the respective hunting location on reservation date. Find a map of the hunting location. Print off the Daily Waterfowl Hunting Tag (Green Card) and bring it on the hunt date. Review the Red Level Procedures. Review the area-specific regulations. Hunters DO NOT need to show up at the Draw Time and can simply go straight to the hunting location no earlier than the established draw time found at: huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/waterfowl-waterfowl-draws/waterfowl-area-draw-times The reservation holder must be present with the hunt party at all times in RED level.

Throughout the season, procedures could change with limited time to notify hunters. To receive updates as quickly as possible, hunters should subscribe to the “Waterfowl” email update list at public.govdelivery.com/accounts/MODC/subscriber/topics.

MDC has designated the following staff to answer questions hunters may have:

Statewide -- Joel Porath at 573-522-4115 ext. 3188 North Zone -- Chris Freeman at (660) 646-6122 or Craig Crisler at (660) 446-3371 Middle Zone -- Luke Wehmhoff at 573-624-5821 ext. 4662, Gary Calvert at 636-441-4554 ext. 4180 South Zone -- Joel Porath at 573-522-4115 ext. 3188

Get more information online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/waterfowl-managed-hunts.