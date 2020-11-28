An Overland Park, Kan., woman was seriously injured Friday morning when her vehicle went off Route W in Morgan County, just north of S. Marvin Road, and struck multiple trees.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Amy Larabee, 43, was northbound in a 2019 Nissan Sentra when she lost control of the vehicle on gravel and it went off the left edge of the road where it hit a ditch and numerous trees. Larabee was transported by MU Air Care to University Hospital in Columbia.

The Nissan Sentra was totaled and towed from the scene.