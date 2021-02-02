Freeman among hospitals supporting high throughput vaccine distribution in Missouri

Staff Reports

The availability of COVID-19 vaccine continues to be the leading factor limiting vaccination of the more than 2 million remaining Missourians currently eligible according to Missouri’s priority phases.

Missouri’s interagency vaccine planning team has selected hospitals within all regions of the state who will be receiving just over half of the state’s weekly vaccine allocation through the month of February, according to according to a news release from the Missouri Hospital Association and the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services.

Federal partners are responsible for the state’s total allocation, which is currently approximately 76,000 doses per week, and the state decides where to apportion that allocation among Missouri’s enrolled COVID-19 vaccinators.

“We are committed to fairly allocating doses in regions throughout the state and working with vaccinators to ensure efficient administration of the vaccine,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our partnership with the selected hospitals will help provide the consistency needed for effective planning of high-volume vaccine clinics to occur at the local level.”

State health officials said the decision is focused on the selected hospitals in each region of the state identified as having the capability to administer 5,000 vaccines per week.

Actual allocations for Freeman Health System and each selected hospital will be proportional to regional population. Weekly vaccine delivery from the federal allocation will rotate between the groups of identified hospitals and partners to reduce the burden on individual organizations and extend the geographic reach of the effort.

“The hospitals included in the first phase of this plan were selected for their ability to rapidly begin community vaccination efforts on a large scale,” said Herb B. Kuhn, MHA President and CEO. “Beginning today — and continuing as vaccines arrive in the days and weeks ahead — hospitals will be sharing how community members can sign up for their vaccine.”

The state is committing about 53 percent of weekly allocations to selected hospitals, and approximately 23 percent will be devoted to regional mass vaccination events in partnership with local vaccine implementation teams and the Missouri National Guard.

Eight percent will be allocated to local public health agencies, and another 8 percent will be received by federally qualified health centers. The remaining eight percent will go to any other enrolled providers, or “community providers,” requesting vaccine.

As the vaccine supply increases, all hospitals and community providers who have the interest and capability will be engaged to ensure successful mass vaccine delivery efforts in Missouri. Hospitals not selected as high throughput vaccinators at this time fall into the community provider category and may request vaccine through the established process through the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Several regional entities not included in the list as high throughput vaccinators do have the ability to vaccinate thousands of people per week; however, the constrained supply only allows for so many to receive this weekly commitment from the state.

“Our plan continues to remain focused on saving lives and fair distribution to ensure accessibility no matter where in the state you live,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Department of Health and Senior Services Director. “We believe this approach will help safely get vaccines in arms throughout the state as efficiently as possible.”

For more information, visit www.MOStopsCovid.com.

Missouri’s February High-throughput Allocation

Week of Feb. 1 and Feb. 15

Region A

Truman Medical Centers, Inc., Kansas City

Liberty Hospital

North Kansas hospital

Region B

Hannibal Regional Hospital

Northeast Regional Medical Center, in Kirksville

Scotland County Hospital, in Memphis

Region C

BJC Healthcare

SSM Health

Mercy St. Louis

St. Luke’s Hospital

St. Louis County Health Department

Region D

CoxHealth, in Springfield

Cox Medical Center Branson

Region E

SoutheastHEALTH, in Cape Girardeau

Region F

University of Missouri Health Care, in Columbia

Region G

Ozarks Healthcare, in West Plains

Region H

Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph

Region I

Phelps Health, in Rolla

Salem Memorial District Hospital

Week of Feb. 8 and Feb. 22

Region A

Bothwell Regional Medical Center, in Sedalia

Cass Regional Medical Center, in Harrisonville

Fitzgibbon Hospital, in Marshall

Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, in Clinton

HCA Health System

Saint Luke’s Health System

Region B

Hannibal Regional Hospital

Northeast Regional Medical Center, in Kirksville

Scotland County Hospital, in Memphis

Region C

BJC Healthcare

SSM Health

Mercy St. Louis

St. Luke’s Hospital

St. Louis County Health Department

Region D

Mercy, in Springfield and Joplin

Freeman Health System, in Joplin

Region E

Saint Francis Healthcare System, in Cape Girardeau

Region F

Capital Regional Medical Center, in Jefferson City

SSM St. Mary’s Hospital, in Jefferson City

Region G

Ozarks Healthcare, in West Plains

Region H

Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph

Region I